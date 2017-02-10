Charles Oakley Banned from Madison Square Garden by Knicks

Mark Lennihan/Associated Press

Adam Wells Featured Columnist

The ongoing saga between Charles Oakley and the New York Knicks has led to a ban from Madison Square Garden for the former NBA All-Star.

Per Michael Kay on The Michael Kay Show, Oakley "will never be allowed to enter MSG again, even if he purchases a ticket."

Knicks owner James Dolan said Oakley's ban won't necessarily be forever.

"I'll talk about [the ban] in a little bit, but it's not necessarily a lifetime ban," he said, per Tim Bontemps of the Washington Post. "We need to keep the Garden safe for anybody who goes there."

Dolan went on to say that Oakley's place in Knicks history doesn't absolve him.

"I understand that he was a big star, but that doesn't excuse people from that type of behavior," he said, per The Michael Kay Show.

Dolan also said Oakley has a "problem with anger," and "he may have a problem with alcohol; we don't know," per Bontemps.

National Basketball Players Association Executive Director Michele Roberts commented on the situation:

On Wednesday, security escorted Oakley from Madison Square Garden during New York's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. According to ESPN New York's Ian Begley, the New York Police Department arrested him and charged him with three counts of assault.

In an official statement shortly after Oakley's arrest, the Knicks said he "behaved in a highly inappropriate and completely abusive manner" and closed by saying "he was a great Knick, and we hope he gets some help soon."

Begley reported Oakley bought a ticket for the game that was near Dolan's seat and was "making comments at the Knicks owner" before Dolan had security take him from the arena.

The Underhand Free Throw Could Be Making a Comeback in the NBA Kerr Ejected Devin Booker Scores the Winning Shot Against the Sacramento Kings Yogi Ferrell Hits Game-Winning 3 Versus Trailblazers The Potential Top-2 NBA Draft Picks Are About to Finally Settle It on the Court Dunk Contest Legend Nate Robinson Wants One Last Chance to Ball in the NBA Could a Player with Zero Career NBA Dunks Win the All-Star Dunk Contest? Carmelo and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Month Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the Biggest NBA All-Star Snubs CJ McCollum Making Moves DeAndre Liggins Takes Too Many Steps, LeBron James Mocks Him Kristaps Porzingis Slams in the Face of Dwight Howard Steph Curry Hits a Half-Court Shot Before Halftime Carmelo Anthony Doesn't Want Any Cheers Joel Embiid Blocks James Harden and Finishes the Other Way Kemba Walker Sick Crossover on Derrick Rose The NBA's Biggest Social Media Stars Take the Court at Halftime Howard Beck's Rant on the All-Star Voting Process This Night in the NBA Alternative NBA Facts with Howard Beck Howard Beck Predicts His Western Conference All-Star Reserves Team Howard Beck Predicts His Eastern Conference All-Star Reserves Team 'We Came Up in the Struggle’: NBA’s Zach Randolph Gives $20K to Keep Lights On Celebrate This Year's Oscar Nominees with the NBA's Best Actors Philadelphia 76ers Are on a Roll with #RaiseTheCat Victory Celebration Joakim Noah Makes an Embarrassing Free-Throw Attempt Versus Pacers Dion Waiters Drills the Three to Win the Game Against the Warriors Giannis Antetokounmpo Drains the Three Westbrook Scores Game-Winner and Earns Another Triple-Double to Defeat Jazz LeBron James Nails a Clutch 3-Pointer to Tie the Game vs. Spurs Eleven Years Ago Today, Kobe Bryant Dropped 81 Points on the Raptors Greg Anthony's Starting 5: Top 5 Question Marks at the Halfway Point Howard Beck and Ric Bucher's 1st-Half Disappointments KD Has His Best Game of the Season vs. Thunder Was the NBA Right or Wrong to Reduce Fan Influence on All-Star Starters? Who Should Star in the Remake of 'White Men Can’t Jump'? The Greek Freak vs. the Beard: Harden and Giannis Face Off in Houston Allen Iverson Will Reportedly Coach Former NBA Stars in 3-on-3 Tournament Mr. December: See John Wall Once Again End the Year as NBA's Player of the Month Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the Top 5 Trade Targets in the NBA Jordan Clarkson Fouls Goran Dragic & James Johnson Isn't Having It Carmelo Anthony Drains the 3 for the Lead Against the Bucks Kristaps Porzingis Puts the Moves on the Bucks Top 3 Landing Spots If the Chicago Bulls Move All-Star Jimmy Butler Giannis vs. Porzingis: Battle of the International Unicorns James Harden vs. Russell Westbrook: Who's the Real MVP? Ric Bucher's NBA Power Rankings: New Year Sees a New Team at #1 Bucher Buzz: the Reason the Hawks Are Likely to Trade Paul Millsap and Others Bucher Buzz: League Sources Say Bulls Have Begun Shopping Jimmy Butler Who Will Grab the 8th Seed in the Western Conference? Howard Beck Predicts the NBA All-Star Teams in Each Conference What's Wrong with the New York Knicks? Is Rondo's Relationship with the Bulls Beyond Repair? Greg Anthony's Starting 5: Who Has the Most to Prove in 2017? James Harden Connects with Montrezl Harrell with the Between-the-Legs Dime Jrue Holiday Dunks on Kristaps Porzingis Isaiah Thomas Scores Career High 52 Points Versus the Miami Heat Tommy Heinsohn Goes Nuts After Isaiah Thomas Scores His 50th Point Giannis Antetokounmpo Blocks the Two-Time Slam Dunk Champ Doc and Austin Rivers Receive 1st-Half Ejections Against the Houston Rockets Kristaps Porzingis Down the Lane for a Jam Lopez Does a Double Clothesline KP in No-Man's Land on Defense KP at 4 Leads to Wide-Open Pacers 3 Knicks Beat Downcourt by Pacers Porzingis Plays Good D at Rim vs. Pacers Clutch Under Pressure: MVP Steph Curry Steps Up with the Game on the Line Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the NBA's Best Ball-Handlers Kevin Durant Is an Assassin: the Former MVP Leads the NBA's Best Superteam Tim Duncan Ends His Speech with Some Jokes Coach Gregg Popovich Fights Off the Feelings During His Speech Rest in Peace, Craig Sager: Paying Tribute to a Legendary NBA Sideline Reporter James Harden Is an Assassin: the Beard Makes His Case for NBA MVP Howard Beck's NBA Awards at the Quarter-Mark of the Season DeMarcus Cousins Trade Rumors: Is the All-Star Center 'Damaged Goods'? Is the Phil Jackson/Carmelo Anthony Feud Being Blown Out of Proportion? Clutch Curry: Is Steph the Master of Late-Game Heroics? Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the NBA's Biggest Underperformers So Far DeMarcus Cousins Pokes Fun at Joakim Noah's Shooting Form Russell Westbrook Gets His 7th Straight Triple-Double Sam Dekker Posterizes Enes Kanter Cleveland Cavaliers Rick Roll'd Ric Bucher's NBA Power Rankings LeBron vs. Melo: the Rivalry Continues Between Superstar Friends Can VR Save DeAndre Jordan's Free-Throw Percentage? Klay Thompson Career High 60 Points

"What happened is me and four friends went to the game tonight to watch the Knicks and Clippers," Oakley said, per Begley. "We did sit down, trying to have a good time. Next thing I know, I was asked to leave the building. "I asked, 'Why?' and they said, 'You have to leave because someone ordered you to leave.' And I'm like, 'I've been here four-and-a-half minutes.'"

In an updated statement released Thursday, the Knicks said there were "dozens of security staff, employees and NYPD that witnessed Oakley's abusive behavior," and everything Oakley has said after his arrest "is pure fiction."

Per B/R's Howard Beck, the Knicks have sent out a security report about the situation, and there will be a "follow-up video" distributed to the media sometime Friday.

Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical noted Dolan is missing the bigger picture by still going after Oakley:

A 19-year NBA veteran, Oakley played 10 seasons with the Knicks from 1988 to 1998. He also spent time with the Chicago Bulls, Toronto Raptors, Washington Wizards and Houston Rockets before retiring after the 2003-04 campaign.

During Oakley's time with the Knicks, the franchise made the playoffs every season and won the Eastern Conference in 1994.