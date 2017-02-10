Charles Oakley Banned from Madison Square Garden by Knicks
The ongoing saga between Charles Oakley and the New York Knicks has led to a ban from Madison Square Garden for the former NBA All-Star.
Per Michael Kay on The Michael Kay Show, Oakley "will never be allowed to enter MSG again, even if he purchases a ticket."
Knicks owner James Dolan said Oakley's ban won't necessarily be forever.
"I'll talk about [the ban] in a little bit, but it's not necessarily a lifetime ban," he said, per Tim Bontemps of the Washington Post. "We need to keep the Garden safe for anybody who goes there."
Dolan went on to say that Oakley's place in Knicks history doesn't absolve him.
"I understand that he was a big star, but that doesn't excuse people from that type of behavior," he said, per The Michael Kay Show.
Dolan also said Oakley has a "problem with anger," and "he may have a problem with alcohol; we don't know," per Bontemps.
National Basketball Players Association Executive Director Michele Roberts commented on the situation:
Michele Roberts @MRobertsNBPA
Painful to believe that my last image of Oak at MSG is him dragged out of the arena. Is this how we remember our Legends? #NoBan2/10/2017, 9:33:07 PM
On Wednesday, security escorted Oakley from Madison Square Garden during New York's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. According to ESPN New York's Ian Begley, the New York Police Department arrested him and charged him with three counts of assault.
In an official statement shortly after Oakley's arrest, the Knicks said he "behaved in a highly inappropriate and completely abusive manner" and closed by saying "he was a great Knick, and we hope he gets some help soon."
Begley reported Oakley bought a ticket for the game that was near Dolan's seat and was "making comments at the Knicks owner" before Dolan had security take him from the arena.
"What happened is me and four friends went to the game tonight to watch the Knicks and Clippers," Oakley said, per Begley. "We did sit down, trying to have a good time. Next thing I know, I was asked to leave the building. "I asked, 'Why?' and they said, 'You have to leave because someone ordered you to leave.' And I'm like, 'I've been here four-and-a-half minutes.'"
In an updated statement released Thursday, the Knicks said there were "dozens of security staff, employees and NYPD that witnessed Oakley's abusive behavior," and everything Oakley has said after his arrest "is pure fiction."
Per B/R's Howard Beck, the Knicks have sent out a security report about the situation, and there will be a "follow-up video" distributed to the media sometime Friday.
Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical noted Dolan is missing the bigger picture by still going after Oakley:
Adrian Wojnarowski @WojVerticalNBA
What Dolan doesn't understand: By trying to win battle w/ Oak, he's lost war. Between Dolan/Jackson, Knicks are toxic free agent destination2/10/2017, 8:46:31 PM
A 19-year NBA veteran, Oakley played 10 seasons with the Knicks from 1988 to 1998. He also spent time with the Chicago Bulls, Toronto Raptors, Washington Wizards and Houston Rockets before retiring after the 2003-04 campaign.
During Oakley's time with the Knicks, the franchise made the playoffs every season and won the Eastern Conference in 1994.
