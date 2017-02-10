    New York KnicksDownload App

    Charles Oakley Banned from Madison Square Garden by Knicks

    James Dolan, executive chairman of Madison Square Garden, sits at a news conference next to the team logo where he introduced Phil Jackson as the new president of the New York Knicks, Tuesday, March 18, 2014 in New York. Jackson, who won two NBA titles as a player for the New York Knicks, also won 11 championships while coaching the Chicago Bulls and the Los Angeles Lakers. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
    Mark Lennihan/Associated Press
    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistFebruary 10, 2017

    The ongoing saga between Charles Oakley and the New York Knicks has led to a ban from Madison Square Garden for the former NBA All-Star. 

    Per Michael Kay on The Michael Kay Show, Oakley "will never be allowed to enter MSG again, even if he purchases a ticket."    

    Knicks owner James Dolan said Oakley's ban won't necessarily be forever.

    "I'll talk about [the ban] in a little bit, but it's not necessarily a lifetime ban," he said, per Tim Bontemps of the Washington Post"We need to keep the Garden safe for anybody who goes there."

    Dolan went on to say that Oakley's place in Knicks history doesn't absolve him. 

    "I understand that he was a big star, but that doesn't excuse people from that type of behavior," he said, per The Michael Kay Show.

    Dolan also said Oakley has a "problem with anger," and "he may have a problem with alcohol; we don't know," per Bontemps

    National Basketball Players Association Executive Director Michele Roberts commented on the situation:

    On Wednesday, security escorted Oakley from Madison Square Garden during New York's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. According to ESPN New York's Ian Begley, the New York Police Department arrested him and charged him with three counts of assault.

    In an official statement shortly after Oakley's arrest, the Knicks said he "behaved in a highly inappropriate and completely abusive manner" and closed by saying "he was a great Knick, and we hope he gets some help soon."

    Begley reported Oakley bought a ticket for the game that was near Dolan's seat and was "making comments at the Knicks owner" before Dolan had security take him from the arena.

    1. The Underhand Free Throw Could Be Making a Comeback in the NBA

    2. Kerr Ejected

    3. Devin Booker Scores the Winning Shot Against the Sacramento Kings

    4. Yogi Ferrell Hits Game-Winning 3 Versus Trailblazers

    5. The Potential Top-2 NBA Draft Picks Are About to Finally Settle It on the Court

    6. Dunk Contest Legend Nate Robinson Wants One Last Chance to Ball in the NBA

    7. Could a Player with Zero Career NBA Dunks Win the All-Star Dunk Contest?

    8. Carmelo and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Month

    9. Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the Biggest NBA All-Star Snubs

    10. CJ McCollum Making Moves

    11. DeAndre Liggins Takes Too Many Steps, LeBron James Mocks Him

    12. Kristaps Porzingis Slams in the Face of Dwight Howard

    13. Steph Curry Hits a Half-Court Shot Before Halftime

    14. Carmelo Anthony Doesn't Want Any Cheers

    15. Joel Embiid Blocks James Harden and Finishes the Other Way

    16. Kemba Walker Sick Crossover on Derrick Rose

    17. The NBA's Biggest Social Media Stars Take the Court at Halftime

    18. Howard Beck's Rant on the All-Star Voting Process

    19. This Night in the NBA

    20. Alternative NBA Facts with Howard Beck

    21. Howard Beck Predicts His Western Conference All-Star Reserves Team

    22. Howard Beck Predicts His Eastern Conference All-Star Reserves Team

    23. 'We Came Up in the Struggle’: NBA’s Zach Randolph Gives $20K to Keep Lights On

    24. Celebrate This Year's Oscar Nominees with the NBA's Best Actors

    25. Philadelphia 76ers Are on a Roll with #RaiseTheCat Victory Celebration

    26. Joakim Noah Makes an Embarrassing Free-Throw Attempt Versus Pacers

    27. Dion Waiters Drills the Three to Win the Game Against the Warriors

    28. Giannis Antetokounmpo Drains the Three

    29. Westbrook Scores Game-Winner and Earns Another Triple-Double to Defeat Jazz

    30. LeBron James Nails a Clutch 3-Pointer to Tie the Game vs. Spurs

    31. Eleven Years Ago Today, Kobe Bryant Dropped 81 Points on the Raptors

    32. Greg Anthony's Starting 5: Top 5 Question Marks at the Halfway Point

    33. Howard Beck and Ric Bucher's 1st-Half Disappointments

    34. KD Has His Best Game of the Season vs. Thunder

    35. Was the NBA Right or Wrong to Reduce Fan Influence on All-Star Starters?

    36. Who Should Star in the Remake of 'White Men Can’t Jump'?

    37. The Greek Freak vs. the Beard: Harden and Giannis Face Off in Houston

    38. Allen Iverson Will Reportedly Coach Former NBA Stars in 3-on-3 Tournament

    39. Mr. December: See John Wall Once Again End the Year as NBA's Player of the Month

    40. Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the Top 5 Trade Targets in the NBA

    41. Jordan Clarkson Fouls Goran Dragic & James Johnson Isn't Having It

    42. Carmelo Anthony Drains the 3 for the Lead Against the Bucks

    43. Kristaps Porzingis Puts the Moves on the Bucks

    44. Top 3 Landing Spots If the Chicago Bulls Move All-Star Jimmy Butler

    45. Giannis vs. Porzingis: Battle of the International Unicorns

    46. James Harden vs. Russell Westbrook: Who's the Real MVP?

    47. Ric Bucher's NBA Power Rankings: New Year Sees a New Team at #1

    48. Bucher Buzz: the Reason the Hawks Are Likely to Trade Paul Millsap and Others

    49. Bucher Buzz: League Sources Say Bulls Have Begun Shopping Jimmy Butler

    50. Who Will Grab the 8th Seed in the Western Conference?

    51. Howard Beck Predicts the NBA All-Star Teams in Each Conference

    52. What's Wrong with the New York Knicks?

    53. Is Rondo's Relationship with the Bulls Beyond Repair?

    54. Greg Anthony's Starting 5: Who Has the Most to Prove in 2017?

    55. James Harden Connects with Montrezl Harrell with the Between-the-Legs Dime

    56. Jrue Holiday Dunks on Kristaps Porzingis

    57. Isaiah Thomas Scores Career High 52 Points Versus the Miami Heat

    58. Tommy Heinsohn Goes Nuts After Isaiah Thomas Scores His 50th Point

    59. Giannis Antetokounmpo Blocks the Two-Time Slam Dunk Champ

    60. Doc and Austin Rivers Receive 1st-Half Ejections Against the Houston Rockets

    61. Kristaps Porzingis Down the Lane for a Jam

    62. Lopez Does a Double Clothesline

    63. KP in No-Man's Land on Defense

    64. KP at 4 Leads to Wide-Open Pacers 3

    65. Knicks Beat Downcourt by Pacers

    66. Porzingis Plays Good D at Rim vs. Pacers

    67. Clutch Under Pressure: MVP Steph Curry Steps Up with the Game on the Line

    68. Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the NBA's Best Ball-Handlers

    69. Kevin Durant Is an Assassin: the Former MVP Leads the NBA's Best Superteam

    70. Tim Duncan Ends His Speech with Some Jokes

    71. Coach Gregg Popovich Fights Off the Feelings During His Speech

    72. Rest in Peace, Craig Sager: Paying Tribute to a Legendary NBA Sideline Reporter

    73. James Harden Is an Assassin: the Beard Makes His Case for NBA MVP

    74. Howard Beck's NBA Awards at the Quarter-Mark of the Season

    75. DeMarcus Cousins Trade Rumors: Is the All-Star Center 'Damaged Goods'?

    76. Is the Phil Jackson/Carmelo Anthony Feud Being Blown Out of Proportion?

    77. Clutch Curry: Is Steph the Master of Late-Game Heroics?

    78. Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the NBA's Biggest Underperformers So Far

    79. DeMarcus Cousins Pokes Fun at Joakim Noah's Shooting Form

    80. Russell Westbrook Gets His 7th Straight Triple-Double

    81. Sam Dekker Posterizes Enes Kanter

    82. Cleveland Cavaliers Rick Roll'd

    83. Ric Bucher's NBA Power Rankings

    84. LeBron vs. Melo: the Rivalry Continues Between Superstar Friends

    85. Can VR Save DeAndre Jordan's Free-Throw Percentage?

    86. Klay Thompson Career High 60 Points

    "What happened is me and four friends went to the game tonight to watch the Knicks and Clippers," Oakley said, per Begley. "We did sit down, trying to have a good time. Next thing I know, I was asked to leave the building. "I asked, 'Why?' and they said, 'You have to leave because someone ordered you to leave.' And I'm like, 'I've been here four-and-a-half minutes.'"

    In an updated statement released Thursday, the Knicks said there were "dozens of security staff, employees and NYPD that witnessed Oakley's abusive behavior," and everything Oakley has said after his arrest "is pure fiction."

    Per B/R's Howard Beck, the Knicks have sent out a security report about the situation, and there will be a "follow-up video" distributed to the media sometime Friday. 

    Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical noted Dolan is missing the bigger picture by still going after Oakley:

    A 19-year NBA veteran, Oakley played 10 seasons with the Knicks from 1988 to 1998. He also spent time with the Chicago Bulls, Toronto Raptors, Washington Wizards and Houston Rockets before retiring after the 2003-04 campaign.

    During Oakley's time with the Knicks, the franchise made the playoffs every season and won the Eastern Conference in 1994. 

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 