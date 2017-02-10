    New York KnicksDownload App

    Madison Square Garden Security Chief Fired After Charles Oakley Incident

    NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 05: Former professional basketball player Charles Oakley attends the 2012 Sports Illustrated Sportsman of the Year award presentation at Espace on December 5, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
    Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
    Tim DanielsFeatured ColumnistFebruary 10, 2017

    Frank Benedetto, the senior vice president for security at Madison Square Garden, was reportedly fired Friday following the highly publicized clash between arena officials and former New York Knicks forward Charles Oakley on Wednesday night.

    Murray Weiss of DNAinfo New York reported James Dolan, owner of both Madison Square Garden and the Knicks, made the decision to let Benedetto go.

    "We don't comment on employees that have left the company," Madison Square Garden Company spokesperson Barry Watkins told DNAinfo New York.

    A team official confirmed to Mike Wise of The Undefeated that Benedetto had been fired but wouldn't provide details about whether it was directly related to the Oakley situation.

    The incident in question occurred midway through the first quarter of Wednesday's game between the Knicks and the Los Angeles Clippers.

    ESPN cameras for the nationally broadcast game panned to show Oakley surrounded by security personnel. The confrontation turned physical, and he was then led out of the seating area by a large group of arena officials.

    1. The Underhand Free Throw Could Be Making a Comeback in the NBA

    2. Kerr Ejected

    3. Devin Booker Scores the Winning Shot Against the Sacramento Kings

    4. Yogi Ferrell Hits Game-Winning 3 Versus Trailblazers

    5. The Potential Top-2 NBA Draft Picks Are About to Finally Settle It on the Court

    6. Dunk Contest Legend Nate Robinson Wants One Last Chance to Ball in the NBA

    7. Could a Player with Zero Career NBA Dunks Win the All-Star Dunk Contest?

    8. Carmelo and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Month

    9. Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the Biggest NBA All-Star Snubs

    10. CJ McCollum Making Moves

    11. DeAndre Liggins Takes Too Many Steps, LeBron James Mocks Him

    12. Kristaps Porzingis Slams in the Face of Dwight Howard

    13. Steph Curry Hits a Half-Court Shot Before Halftime

    14. Carmelo Anthony Doesn't Want Any Cheers

    15. Joel Embiid Blocks James Harden and Finishes the Other Way

    16. Kemba Walker Sick Crossover on Derrick Rose

    17. The NBA's Biggest Social Media Stars Take the Court at Halftime

    18. Howard Beck's Rant on the All-Star Voting Process

    19. This Night in the NBA

    20. Alternative NBA Facts with Howard Beck

    21. Howard Beck Predicts His Western Conference All-Star Reserves Team

    22. Howard Beck Predicts His Eastern Conference All-Star Reserves Team

    23. 'We Came Up in the Struggle’: NBA’s Zach Randolph Gives $20K to Keep Lights On

    24. Celebrate This Year's Oscar Nominees with the NBA's Best Actors

    25. Philadelphia 76ers Are on a Roll with #RaiseTheCat Victory Celebration

    26. Joakim Noah Makes an Embarrassing Free-Throw Attempt Versus Pacers

    27. Dion Waiters Drills the Three to Win the Game Against the Warriors

    28. Giannis Antetokounmpo Drains the Three

    29. Westbrook Scores Game-Winner and Earns Another Triple-Double to Defeat Jazz

    30. LeBron James Nails a Clutch 3-Pointer to Tie the Game vs. Spurs

    31. Eleven Years Ago Today, Kobe Bryant Dropped 81 Points on the Raptors

    32. Greg Anthony's Starting 5: Top 5 Question Marks at the Halfway Point

    33. Howard Beck and Ric Bucher's 1st-Half Disappointments

    34. KD Has His Best Game of the Season vs. Thunder

    35. Was the NBA Right or Wrong to Reduce Fan Influence on All-Star Starters?

    36. Who Should Star in the Remake of 'White Men Can’t Jump'?

    37. The Greek Freak vs. the Beard: Harden and Giannis Face Off in Houston

    38. Allen Iverson Will Reportedly Coach Former NBA Stars in 3-on-3 Tournament

    39. Mr. December: See John Wall Once Again End the Year as NBA's Player of the Month

    40. Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the Top 5 Trade Targets in the NBA

    41. Jordan Clarkson Fouls Goran Dragic & James Johnson Isn't Having It

    42. Carmelo Anthony Drains the 3 for the Lead Against the Bucks

    43. Kristaps Porzingis Puts the Moves on the Bucks

    44. Top 3 Landing Spots If the Chicago Bulls Move All-Star Jimmy Butler

    45. Giannis vs. Porzingis: Battle of the International Unicorns

    46. James Harden vs. Russell Westbrook: Who's the Real MVP?

    47. Ric Bucher's NBA Power Rankings: New Year Sees a New Team at #1

    48. Bucher Buzz: the Reason the Hawks Are Likely to Trade Paul Millsap and Others

    49. Bucher Buzz: League Sources Say Bulls Have Begun Shopping Jimmy Butler

    50. Who Will Grab the 8th Seed in the Western Conference?

    51. Howard Beck Predicts the NBA All-Star Teams in Each Conference

    52. What's Wrong with the New York Knicks?

    53. Is Rondo's Relationship with the Bulls Beyond Repair?

    54. Greg Anthony's Starting 5: Who Has the Most to Prove in 2017?

    55. James Harden Connects with Montrezl Harrell with the Between-the-Legs Dime

    56. Jrue Holiday Dunks on Kristaps Porzingis

    57. Isaiah Thomas Scores Career High 52 Points Versus the Miami Heat

    58. Tommy Heinsohn Goes Nuts After Isaiah Thomas Scores His 50th Point

    59. Giannis Antetokounmpo Blocks the Two-Time Slam Dunk Champ

    60. Doc and Austin Rivers Receive 1st-Half Ejections Against the Houston Rockets

    61. Kristaps Porzingis Down the Lane for a Jam

    62. Lopez Does a Double Clothesline

    63. KP in No-Man's Land on Defense

    64. KP at 4 Leads to Wide-Open Pacers 3

    65. Knicks Beat Downcourt by Pacers

    66. Porzingis Plays Good D at Rim vs. Pacers

    67. Clutch Under Pressure: MVP Steph Curry Steps Up with the Game on the Line

    68. Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the NBA's Best Ball-Handlers

    69. Kevin Durant Is an Assassin: the Former MVP Leads the NBA's Best Superteam

    70. Tim Duncan Ends His Speech with Some Jokes

    71. Coach Gregg Popovich Fights Off the Feelings During His Speech

    72. Rest in Peace, Craig Sager: Paying Tribute to a Legendary NBA Sideline Reporter

    73. James Harden Is an Assassin: the Beard Makes His Case for NBA MVP

    74. Howard Beck's NBA Awards at the Quarter-Mark of the Season

    75. DeMarcus Cousins Trade Rumors: Is the All-Star Center 'Damaged Goods'?

    76. Is the Phil Jackson/Carmelo Anthony Feud Being Blown Out of Proportion?

    77. Clutch Curry: Is Steph the Master of Late-Game Heroics?

    78. Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the NBA's Biggest Underperformers So Far

    79. DeMarcus Cousins Pokes Fun at Joakim Noah's Shooting Form

    80. Russell Westbrook Gets His 7th Straight Triple-Double

    81. Sam Dekker Posterizes Enes Kanter

    82. Cleveland Cavaliers Rick Roll'd

    83. Ric Bucher's NBA Power Rankings

    84. LeBron vs. Melo: the Rivalry Continues Between Superstar Friends

    85. Can VR Save DeAndre Jordan's Free-Throw Percentage?

    86. Klay Thompson Career High 60 Points

    Knicks PR released a statement on social media shortly after the chaotic situation, which concluded by saying "we hope he gets some help soon":

    Meanwhile, the New York Daily News provided the timeline of the ongoing feud between Oakley and Dolan. It's noted the situation heated up in 2010 and 2011 with what's described as a "pattern of blasting the Knicks" by Oakley and elevated in February 2015 when he called Dolan a "bad guy."

    AJ Neuharth-Keusch of USA Today passed along the 53-year-old former All-Star's side of the story from an appearance on ESPN Radio. He denied causing the commotion by shouting Dolan's name and explained why it became confrontational.

    "I don't let people just walk up on me, eight or nine guys. One guy, try your luck. Eight or nine guys, I've gotta brace myself and be ready for the challenge. Let me just get myself together, I don't know what can happen, because they had no right to walk up on me," Oakley said. "Send a New York cop, tell Oakley he gotta leave, escort me out the building. There was a cop there. Every time he asked me something, I did it."

    Oakley was charged with three counts of misdemeanor assault and one of criminal trespass as a result of his actions Wednesday night, according to Margaret Hartmann of New York Magazine.

    The DNAinfo New York report added Dolan "may take further action against other employees over the flap." 

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 