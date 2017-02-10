WWE Elimination Chamber 2017: B/R Expert Match Picks, Predictions and Analysis
- Dolph Ziggler vs. Apollo Crews and Kalisto
- Nikki Bella vs. Natalya
- Tag Team Turmoil for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships, featuring American Alpha, The Usos, The Ascension, The Vaudevillains, Heath Slater and Rhyno, and Breezango
- Randy Orton vs. Luke Harper
- Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James
- Alexa Bliss vs. Naomi for the SmackDown Women's Championship
- Elimination Chamber match: John Cena vs. AJ Styles vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Dean Ambrose vs. The Miz vs. Baron Corbin for the WWE Championship
Sunday's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view is only two weeks removed from a spectacular Royal Rumble event, but WWE Creative has put together a solid card that is sure to please.
Before Tuesday, only three matches were officially scheduled for the event. Once SmackDown Live went off the air, WWE had filled out a seven-match card that should create enough drama and progress storylines to carry the blue brand through the remainder of the WrestleMania 33 season.
This is the Elimination Chamber card as of Friday morning:
The Bleacher Report experts are here to break down the action and tell you which Superstars they think will walk out of Elimination Chamber victorious heading into WrestleMania 33.
Let's meet the team.
B/R Expert Panel Lineup
- Anthony Mango (@ToeKneeManGo), founder of SmarkOutMoment.com and host of the podcast Smack Talk.
- Ryan Dilbert (@ryandilbert), lead writer for @BR_WWE.
- Kevin Berge (@TheBerge_).
- Yours truly, James Moffat (@jamesmoffat).
Bleacher Report's lineup will answer the tough questions about the WWE landscape and provide predictions for each match on the Elimination Chamber card.
The team for WWE Elimination Chamber 2017 is as follows:
It's time to tie up those laces and get ready to rumble. The predictions start now.
Nikki Bella vs. Natalya
Q: With Cageside Seats reporting that Nikki Bella will retire following WrestleMania 33 (h/t The Sun), B/R asks, What will be Nikki Bella's lasting legacy in WWE?
Anthony Mango (AM): It took a while to get to this point, but she's forged a Hall of Fame career with her sister, Brie. While Nikki has the solo accolade of holding the Divas Championship the longest, both she and Brie will undoubtedly be inducted together somewhere down the line regardless of whether she retires this year or sticks around longer than that.
Match Prediction: Nikki Bella definitely wins this match.
Kevin Berge (KB): Nothing about Nikki's run in WWE stands out more than her steady improvement over the past few years. She and Brie came to the company as good-looking twins and nothing more, but Nikki especially has evolved so much since then. She grew into a heavy-hitting style that stood out from the rest of the division and made her worthy of a top spot in the company.
Match Prediction: Nikki Bella wins clean and puts this feud to rest.
Ryan Dilbert (RD): She will be remembered as one of the bigger female stars in company history, as well as a key figure in the women's division leanest years. She has improved immeasurably from her early days, but she began as a model-turned-wrestler who couldn't hang in the ring. She's done well to transition to a major player in a different era.
Match Prediction: Bella wins.
James Moffat (JM): She should be remembered as the bridge between the Divas era of wrestling and the women's revolution. She was a perfect mix of both and improved immensely over the years. All the while, she was the linchpin that WWE needed to expand its footprint in pop culture, especially starring in Total Divas. She was never the best wrestler in her division, but she was its most marketable.
Match Prediction: Nikki wins.
Tag Team Turmoil (SmackDown Tag Team Championships)
Q: True or False: The turmoil match setup is just a way to cover up the fact that the SmackDown tag team division just isn’t that good.
AM: False. The division has a lot of potential, but the problem over the past two months is how little attention has been given to it. WWE completely ignored every single one of these men for the Royal Rumble, and even before that, the titles were used to further the story with The Wyatt Family rather than as a focal point. The talent is there if the creative team wants to utilize it instead of ignoring the division.
Match Prediction: Jason Jordan and Chad Gable retain the titles.
KB: True, though I think there is enough talent here. It's just that SmackDown has failed to utilize the Superstars. When Zack Ryder went down, taking The Hype Bros out of action, the division stalled because Creative seemingly has no intention of properly using its heel teams. If someone could just admit there is talent here in The Usos, The Ascension, The Vaudevillains and Breezango, the division could thrive. It appears that no team is seen as relevant.
Match Prediction: American Alpha survives the match as champions.
RD: True. SmackDown hasn't developed the division outside of its top teams. The show hasn't made use of The Usos and American Alpha's history. The Vaudevillains and The Ascension have zero momentum. This match is an attempt at sleight of hand to hide all that.
Match Prediction: American Alpha retains.
JM: True. WWE hasn't capitalized on the division's potential, instead focusing on made-for-TV storylines. While that might have made for fun stories with Heath Slater and Rhyno and American Alpha, it doesn't cover up the fact that acts like The Vaudevillains, The Ascension and Breezango toil despite having so much potential. There's a long way to go with SmackDown's tag team division, and WWE needs to figure it out sooner rather than later.
Match Prediction: The Usos win the tag titles.
Randy Orton vs. Luke Harper
Q: How can WWE best utilize a babyface Luke Harper?
AM: The first thing he needs to do is change his look. If he continues with the exact same appearance, he'll never break out of the shadow of The Wyatt Family. Second, he needs to be a featured member of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal and a noteworthy midcarder fighting for the Intercontinental Championship after WrestleMania. No matter what, if WWE doesn't book him to be someone we should pay attention to, he won't be able to get over as a solo heel or solo babyface.
Match Prediction: Luke Harper stands no chance, as this is purely to give Orton another win.
KB: SmackDown has proved with Baron Corbin just how much the company needed a brawling monster near the top to replace aging stars such as Big Show and Kane. Harper can fill a similar face role. He should be built up as a top rival to the upper midcard on SmackDown. Whether he is feuding with Wyatt, Corbin, The Miz or revisiting his old feud with Dolph Ziggler, there are potential moneymakers there, with Harper's talent largely untapped to this point.
Match Prediction: Randy Orton steals a win with an RKO out of nowhere.
RD: I'd love to see him go on a tear, taking down midcarders as he moves into contention for the Intercontinental Championship. In terms of character, he should do more clobbering than chatting. He's best as a hard-hitting bruiser with a clear focus.
Match Prediction: Orton wins a slugfest.
JM: It might seem counterintuitive, but Harper needs to lose to some of the more established midcarders first. Let him suffer a loss to The Miz via some underhanded means, and let Baron Corbin bowl him over. Then maybe pair him with Dean Ambrose or another babyface Superstar in some tag matches to build him back up. He should remain at the forefront of the midcard, but he's got to be knocked down before being built back up. An extended losing streak to guys at the top of the card would be more endearing than harmful.
Match Prediction: Orton wins heading into WrestleMania 33.
Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James
Q: What is the best role for Mickie James moving forward in WWE: legitimate title contender or stepping stone for title contenders?
AM: Mickie has proved so far that she is more than capable of going at the same pace she used to, both on the mic and in the ring. She doesn't look out of place in any facet of the job, and considering her skills, I see no reason why she shouldn't be a legitimate contender or possibly even the next champion, as a feud with Alexa Bliss could be particularly fun to watch.
Match Prediction: This one is tough to call. Flip a coin. Either woman has the same chance of winning as the other.
KB: Mickie may be the second-most talented female performer on SmackDown behind Becky, and they should not waste the time they have her. She should win the SmackDown Women's Championship this year so she can have great title matches with the whole women's roster. She's still far too good to just be a stepping stone at this point in her career.
Match Prediction: Mickie James wins with cheap tactics.
RD: The veteran is a great fit in the title mix. She adds star power to the division, and she'll likely lead the younger talent to some of their best matches. And at 37 years old, this isn't like Raw putting the 50-year-old Goldberg in the championship picture.
Match Prediction: James wins the first of several battles.
JM: I think Mickie James being the hurdle would-be title contenders need to overcome fits her best. That doesn't mean she doesn't get her shots, but the Superstars in the SmackDown women's division could learn a lot from Mickie, especially those who will carry it for years to come. Mickie as the wily veteran would be best for the division and a lot of fun.
Match Prediction: Mickie James overcomes Lynch...for now.
Dolph Ziggler vs. Kalisto and Apollo Crews (Handicap Match)
Q: Is this feud the start of Apollo Crews' first real push on the main roster?
AM: Sadly, no. Both Apollo Crews and Kalisto have been booked as not being able to even take Dolph Ziggler down with each other's help, so there's no reason to assume either will come out of this looking better than before. If they lose, they're jokes who couldn't win a 2-on-1 match. If they win, it means nothing as they had an advantage. Crews has been booked terribly since moving to the main roster and it's a shame to see his stock so low considering the promise he showed in NXT.
Match Prediction: Kalisto and Apollo Crews should win, but it's doubtful that will happen.
KB: Given that he and Kalisto are being bunched together, it is hard to say how much this rivalry is about Crews. The only wrestler standing out is Ziggler, whose heel character is still evolving. If Crews can continue to feud with Ziggler without Kalisto interfering, then this could be something for Crews, but this feels most like filler to promote Ziggler’s new character.
Match Prediction: Kalisto and Apollo Crews take the victory thanks to Ziggler's overconfidence.
RD: It should be, but it's looking like this may be about Ziggler's rise. Feuding with The Showoff has big potential for the struggling Crews, as it would be a great chance to reveal layers of his character. WWE, though, has to focus the spotlight on the powerhouse more for that to happen.
Match Prediction: Kalisto and Crews win. Ziggler attacks them after the bell.
JM: I think it is—similar to how Dolph helped put over Baron Corbin before his rise. A series of wins over an established star is something, and Ziggler is still that. Sure, The Showoff can continue to be the smarmy heel, a role he's perfectly suited for. However, Crews being the one to have his number, no matter the situation, would be a boon to the young Superstar.
Match Prediction: Ziggler underhandedly wins, only to see Crews get the win back on SmackDown the following week.
Alexa Bliss vs. Naomi (SmackDown Women's Championship)
Q: Is WWE missing a grand opportunity to showcase its SmackDown women's division by using the Elimination Chamber match?
AM: Very much so. There are already six women involved in one-on-one feuds, so the numbers are there as well as the talent. The only reason I can see WWE choosing not to do this is if it has a multi-women match planned for WrestleMania.
Match Prediction: Naomi deserves a title reign somewhere along the line, but it isn't going to happen here.
KB: SmackDown deserves praise for creating three unique and interesting women's rivalries all worthy of PPV bouts, but they would have worked better combined as an Elimination Chamber match. It would have been a showcase of all six women and the kind of history-making moment that was simply a natural progression of the brand’s impressive work in building its female competitors.
Match Prediction: Alexa Bliss retains with cheap tactics.
RD: Absolutely. SmackDown could have broken major ground here. All the rivalries featured on the brand could have converged inside the steel structure. That would have been a special match, and any of these singles bouts could have waited.
Match Prediction: Bliss retains.
JM: Yup, which is why SmackDown will always be a step behind Raw in terms of showcasing its women's division. Sure, Raw has only a select few women it cycles through in its main storyline, but it showcases them beautifully. SmackDown touts a deeper roster and great storylines but doesn't highlight them in the way Raw does. This was a missed opportunity.
Match Prediction: Alexa Bliss retains heading into WrestleMania 33.
Elimination Chamber Match: Question No. 1
Q: Easy one to start: Which is your favorite Elimination Chamber match of all time?
AM: To be honest, they all blend together to me as a series of moments, and it's hard to distinguish which matches had which people in them. In general, the concept is a lot of fun, but no particular match made a mark on me to be that memorable to stand out.
KB: I've always loved how the Elimination Chamber allows unexpected stars to shine, so my favorite is the World Heavyweight Championship Elimination Chamber match in 2011. This bout is fantastic from start to finish, with the parallel of Edge and Rey Mysterio starting and ending the match battling. However, it is truly special for the performance of the underrated Drew McIntyre, who went on to perhaps have the best run right after his pod opened of any wrestler in the history of the contest.
RD: The first one still hasn't been topped. Shawn Michaels' comeback story climaxing at the 2002 Survivor Series hit all the right notes. It had brutality and agility on display, big-time stars and the power of novelty behind it.
JM: My favorite has always been SummerSlam 2003, the second-ever Elimination Chamber match. It was filled with star power and tremendous storylines. Shawn Michaels, Kevin Nash, Goldberg, Randy Orton, Chris Jericho and Triple H waged war inside the Elimination Chamber, and nearly one year after the structure's introduction, this sequel remains, to me, the best EC match of them all.
Elimination Chamber Match: Question No. 2
Q: Which Superstar involved in the Elimination Chamber match are you most excited to see perform?
AM: I've been loving the improvements Baron Corbin has made throughout his career, so I'm hoping he has a solid showing in this match and turns some heads and starts picking up steam to lead to a future Intercontinental Championship reign soon enough.
KB: Baron Corbin. While I know what the rest of the field can do in big-time matches, Corbin is still a wild card. This will be his first main event-level PPV match, and I expect he will find many compelling ways to get brutally physical inside the steel structure. He won't be the MVP of the contest, but he could put on a showcase unlike anything anyone has seen from him to date.
RD: AJ Styles. He has great chemistry with everyone, spent much of 2016 putting on classics and is likely to produce at least one breathtaking moment inside Satan's Prison.
JM: I want to see what AJ Styles does inside the Chamber. Since his WWE debut in January 2016, Styles has stolen the show at every pay-per-view he's participated in. Elimination Chamber will be no different. With Satan's Prison awaiting, Styles is sure to once again please the crowds.
Elimination Chamber Match: Question No. 3
Q: Fill in the Blank: The WrestleMania 33 main event should be Randy Orton vs. _________.
AM: Nobody. Randy Orton shouldn't have won the Royal Rumble. I would have rather seen this be the John Cena 16th title win over AJ Styles, Cena vs. Samoa Joe or a few other choices. If it has to be Orton, he needs to face Bray Wyatt, but I don't think Wyatt deserves to win the belt just so that match can have the title on the line, as it would have been fine in WrestleMania's midcard.
Match Prediction: Bray Wyatt is victorious.
KB: AJ Styles. There is only one SmackDown wrestler who could put on a true main event-quality match with Orton, and that is Styles, setting up a match that both men have mentioned they wanted in the past. While Orton vs. Wyatt and Orton vs. Cena would have more history, they would not go close to the match quality of Orton vs. Styles for the first time.
Match Prediction: Bray Wyatt takes the victory thanks to Orton’s interference late.
RD: Bray Wyatt. The wheels for that feud are already in motion. The Eater of Worlds grabbing his first singles title would be a big story too. The implosion of The Wyatt Family is the obvious route to take.
Match Prediction: Wyatt wins.
JM: AJ Styles. Style vs. Orton would be a main event-level match and would produce a fresh matchup that wouldn't interfere with any storylines heading into WrestleMania season. Cena can face anyone and have his match heavily promoted, making casual fans invested in any such contest. With Orton already involved in the main event, Wyatt would remain a part of the story. Interesting fact: Six of the last eight Royal Rumble winners have not won the championship match their Royal Rumble wins afforded them.
Match Prediction: Bray Wyatt becomes WWE champion.
Bonus Question
Q: Our final question: Who are you most disappointed is NOT part of the WWE Elimination Chamber card?
AM: It's disappointing to see The Undertaker return to SmackDown, say he won't be defined by WrestleMania and that he'll be sticking around, then see him only wrestle at the end of the Royal Rumble and make no more appearances until what looks to be a Raw-level match at WrestleMania. Don't make promises if you have no intention of following up on them in any fashion.
KB: Honestly, SmackDown has done a great job of getting as many wrestlers on the card as possible, so no one else is needed. I am a bit disappointed at how Jack Swagger has been used lately. Swagger had a chance to return to the solid role he once had in WWE after last summer's brand split but has vanished instead.
RD: Curt Hawkins. Why did WWE even bring him back? He's been wasting away on the bench, not even given a chance to make an impression.
JM: Poor Kane. Fans haven't seen him since Thanksgiving, and the man whose name appears near the top of most every important Royal Rumble statistic didn't even get to be part of this year's event. He's such a nonfactor that he can't even find a way onto a C-level, brand-specific pay-per-view. If Kane is to retire, it would be nice to see WWE let him ride off into the sunset with a little more fanfare.
