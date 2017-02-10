WWE Elimination Chamber 2017: B/R Expert Match Picks, Predictions and Analysis

7 of 12

Q: Is this feud the start of Apollo Crews' first real push on the main roster?

AM: Sadly, no. Both Apollo Crews and Kalisto have been booked as not being able to even take Dolph Ziggler down with each other's help, so there's no reason to assume either will come out of this looking better than before. If they lose, they're jokes who couldn't win a 2-on-1 match. If they win, it means nothing as they had an advantage. Crews has been booked terribly since moving to the main roster and it's a shame to see his stock so low considering the promise he showed in NXT.

Match Prediction: Kalisto and Apollo Crews should win, but it's doubtful that will happen.

KB: Given that he and Kalisto are being bunched together, it is hard to say how much this rivalry is about Crews. The only wrestler standing out is Ziggler, whose heel character is still evolving. If Crews can continue to feud with Ziggler without Kalisto interfering, then this could be something for Crews, but this feels most like filler to promote Ziggler’s new character.

Match Prediction: Kalisto and Apollo Crews take the victory thanks to Ziggler's overconfidence.

RD: It should be, but it's looking like this may be about Ziggler's rise. Feuding with The Showoff has big potential for the struggling Crews, as it would be a great chance to reveal layers of his character. WWE, though, has to focus the spotlight on the powerhouse more for that to happen.

Match Prediction: Kalisto and Crews win. Ziggler attacks them after the bell.

JM: I think it is—similar to how Dolph helped put over Baron Corbin before his rise. A series of wins over an established star is something, and Ziggler is still that. Sure, The Showoff can continue to be the smarmy heel, a role he's perfectly suited for. However, Crews being the one to have his number, no matter the situation, would be a boon to the young Superstar.

Match Prediction: Ziggler underhandedly wins, only to see Crews get the win back on SmackDown the following week.