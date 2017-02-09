Adam 'Pacman' Jones' Alleged Assault Victim Unhappy with Case's Handling

John Minchillo/Associated Press

Tammy Hopkins, the jail nurse who said she was spit on by Adam "Pacman" Jones, has asked why she hasn't been contacted by the prosecutor's office and is displeased with the handling of the case, according to Cameron Knight and Kevin Grasha of Cincinnati.com.

Last month, she was present for a grand jury hearing but was allegedly turned away by Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters.



"She was told by Prosecutor Deters not to show up, that the case is continued, and 'we’ll call you,'" Hopkins' attorney, Robert Karl, told Cincinnati.com. "I guess she got, for lack of a better word, a talking-to from Deters, and she’s not very happy about it. They basically patted her on the head and told her to get out."

Jones is facing charges in relation to incidents at the Downtown Millennium Hotel and the Hamilton County Justice Center on Jan. 2. He is accused of being "disruptive at the hotel the night of Jan. 2 and later 'head-butting' and kicking at police officers who arrested him," per Knight and Grasha.



He also is accused of spitting on Hopkins once he reached the jail.

The handling of the case by Prosecutor Deters has been somewhat unusual, as he has put the case on hold while he awaits the punishment and fine levied by the NFL.

"We have drunken idiots every night over at the Justice Center who don’t get fined $2 million," Deters told Grasha, adding that his office often considers various factors when deciding on punishment, such as whether a defendant could lose his or her job after an incident.

Such an approach to an NFL player facing criminal charges appears to be unprecedented, however, as Grasha found:

"In most cases, the criminal justice system is going to make a decision before the NFL," said Alex Piquero, a criminology professor at the University of Texas at Dallas. In fact, Piquero, whose research goes back to 2000, could not recall a case where a prosecutor waited for a decision by the NFL. Attorney Mike Allen, who served as the Hamilton County’s head prosecutor in the late 1990s and early 2000s, called Deters’ decision “baffling.” "That the NFL does is completely irrelevant to what happens in the criminal justice system," Allen said. "Not one person with the record of Pacman Jones and who has done the things he has done, has gotten any special consideration in Hamilton County."

Jones, 33, is facing a felony charge of harassment with a bodily substance, which could result in up to a year in prison, and other misdemeanor charges.

As for the how the league handles the situation, the NFL "has said only that it is reviewing the case under its personal conduct policy," per the Chicago Tribune.

Jones' future with the Cincinnati Bengals also remains unclear. He has two years remaining on the three-year, $22 million contract he signed with the team in 2016, according to Spotrac.com.