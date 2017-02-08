Stephen Curry Responds to Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank's Support of Donald Trump

"We engage in policy, not politics. We believe in advocating for fair trade, an inclusive immigration policy that welcomes the best and the brightest and those seeking opportunity in the great tradition of our country, and tax reform that drives hiring to help create new jobs globally, across America and in Baltimore," the statement read, per Jeff Barker of the Baltimore Sun.

Curry was one of a number of professional athletes who endorsed Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton over Trump in the presidential election. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has also been critical of Trump in the days leading up to and since his election.

Under Armour's statement noted Plank is working with Trump as part of the American Manufacturing Council, which includes a number of CEOs from high-profile companies. Curry said he's keeping faith that Plank's relationship with Trump will not affect how the company acts socially.

"It's a fine line, but it's about how we're operating, how inclusive we are, what we stand for," Curry said, per Thompson. "He's the president. There are going to be people that are tied to them. But are we promoting change? Are we doing things that are going to look out for everybody? And not being so self-serving that it's only about making money, selling shoes, doing this and that. That's not the priority. It's about changing lives. I think we can continue to do that."

However, he's keeping a close eye on the situation. When asked whether he would consider leaving Under Armour if the company's values begin to align with Trump's, Curry responded affirmatively.

"If there is a situation where I can look at myself in the mirror and say they don't have my best intentions, they don't have the right attitude about taking care of people," Curry said. "If I can say the leadership is not in line with my core values, then there is no amount of money, there is no platform I wouldn't jump off if it wasn't in line with who I am. So that's a decision I will make every single day when I wake up. If something is not in line with what I'm about, then, yeah, I definitely need to take a stance in that respect."

In September 2015, Curry signed a contract extension with Under Armour through 2024 that includes an equity stake. He has been perhaps the most notable face of the brand, though his signature shoe line has underperformed recently.