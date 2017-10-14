4-Star CB Prospect D'Shawn Jamison Commits to Texas over TCU

Credit: 247Sports

The Texas Longhorns got a boost to their future secondary Saturday with the addition of 2018 cornerback D'Shawn Jamison.

Jamison announced his commitment to Texas with the following video on Twitter:

Per 247Sports, the 4-star recruit is the No. 18 player in the nation at his position and the 15th-best from the state of Texas. He is also listed as No. 135 overall in the 2018 class.

TCU was Texas' closest competition for Jamison, while the likes of Baylor, Auburn, Florida, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oregon, Penn State and USC were also in pursuit, according to 247Sports.

Jamison is one of most athletic players in the country, posting a 40-yard dash time of 4.48 seconds, a 20-yard shuttle of 3.90 seconds and a vertical jump of 38 inches, per ESPN. His agility allows him to stay with the quickest receivers in the game, with the speed to make up for any mistakes.

The only question mark is size at 5'10", 174 pounds, although he has a tendency to play bigger with the physicality necessary to place hits on ball-carriers.

Although his best position might be as a nickel cornerback covering the slot, he is more than capable of handling the responsibility on the outside.

This represents a big recruiting win for Texas, which has struggled to keep in-state players home in recent years.

Head coach Tom Herman is attempting to bring the squad back from its disappointing stretch under Charlie Strong to move toward Big 12 contention. Players with Jamison's ability will go a long way toward creating more wins.

Although the depth chart is loaded with underclassmen in the secondary, the young player has the talent necessary to compete for playing time early in his career.