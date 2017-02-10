Liverpool vs. Tottenham: Team News, Preview, Live Stream and TV Info

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur will face off in Week 25 of the 2016-17 Premier League season, as both teams look to continue their bid for a top-four finish.

The Reds have fallen out of the top four after a dreadful run and are winless in their last five league matches. Spurs have won just one of their last three fixtures and are the team closest to leaders Chelsea.

Date: Saturday, February 11

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Venue: Anfield, Liverpool, England

TV Info: BT Sport 1 (UK), NBC Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: BT Sport app, NBC Sports Live

Team News

According to Tom Doyle of the London Evening Standard, Danny Rose, Jan Vertonghen, Georges-Kevin N'Koudou and Erik Lamela are all expected to miss out on the match. Kieran Trippier should return but is unlikely to start ahead of Kyle Walker.

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Ragnar Klavan and Dejan Lovren are doubts for the Reds.

Possible Liverpool XI: Simon Mignolet, Nathaniel Clyne, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez, James Milner, Adam Lallana, Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Philippe Coutinho

Possible Spurs XI: Hugo Lloris, Kyle Walker, Eric Dier, Toby Alderweireld, Ben Davies, Victor Waynama, Mousa Dembele, Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli, Heung-Min Son, Harry Kane

Preview

Per Doyle, Spurs haven't beaten Liverpool since 2012 and have just one win at Anfield under their belt since 1993. That trend will have to change if manager Mauricio Pochettino and his troops want to catch the Blues, and fortunately for Tottenham, now appears the perfect time to face the Reds.

Liverpool are winless in their last five league matches and are sliding down the standings. They've lost two of their last three, including an embarrassing 2-0 loss against Hull City in their last outing.

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Creativity in the attacking third has been an issue, but the Reds' defence is the main cause for concern. Simon Mignolet also hasn't been at his best, only adding to the problems.

Liverpool's midfielders have held up their end of the bargain so far, but they'll be in for quite the challenge on Saturday, as they'll go up against Victor Wanyama and Mousa Dembele.

Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino rightly praised the duo for their efforts so far:

The two allow Dele Alli to contribute more in front of goal, and the 20-year-old has been remarkably effective. He and Harry Kane are a scary duo for any defence to face, and they should feast against the Reds.

Defensively, Spurs have been very solid, and their athletic back four is well equipped to deal with the likes of Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, who do most of their damage with movement.

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Saturday's outing should be a spectacular match between two teams desperate for a win, and while the Reds are struggling, a trip to Anfield is never easy.

Prediction: Liverpool 1-1 Spurs