Examining Triple H's WWE WrestleMania Legacy and Why He Needs Classic 2017 Match

When Triple H walks the aisle at WrestleMania 33—presumably for what will be one of the night's marquee matches against Seth Rollins—he will do so with something to prove.

How does one of the industry's giants, an iconic figure in WWE history, have something to prove at his 21st WrestleMania?

Simple: Years of disappointing main-event performances and classic matches involving other more celebrated stars of his generation have created questions about his legacy on the grandest stage known to sports entertainment.

At the age of 47, Triple H is in need of a classic match to solidify his WrestleMania resume and to firmly establish himself as the King of Kings at the Showcase of the Immortals.

Safety Nets

Triple H lacks a WrestleMania classic on his resume that does not somehow involve Undertaker or Shawn Michaels.

That may be a loaded statement to some, but one look at everything Triple H has accomplished on the grand stage points to two men who were by his side. Those two were more highly regarded individuals from the same generation who could be equally credited—or even more so—for the quality of those bouts than The Game himself.

The WrestleMania 27 and 28 series against Undertaker represent Triple H's finest performances in singles competition. They also came in the midst of The Phenom's greatest run from a match-quality standpoint.

His greatest match was the WrestleMania 20 Triple Threat match for the World Heavyweight Championship. That match featured the superb technician Chris Benoit and Michaels, arguably the greatest WrestleMania performer ever.

There is a reason the biggest event of the year is defined by performances from Michaels and Undertaker. Those two competitors are synonymous with spectacular because of the incredible performances they delivered over the course of their careers, both with other Superstars and each other.

Triple H, like Edge, Randy Orton, Vince McMahon, Batista and Kane, benefited exponentially from working with them.

None of this is to say the man known affectionately as The Cerebral Assassin does not deserve recognition for his contributions to those matches. However, his inconsistency on the biggest stage—and the fact that every one of his legitimate classics has featured those two men in some form or fashion—should create conversation about The Game's place in WrestleMania history.

Some will be inclined to reference WrestleMania 22 against John Cena or his emotional contest against Daniel Bryan at the 30th incarnation of The Show of Shows, but neither of those matches should be considered classic. Instead, they are merely excellent matches that satisfied fans but never reached the level that an all-time great match demands.

Lackluster Main Events

The biggest black mark on Triple H's otherwise sparkling resume is the handful of disappointing, lackluster main event matches under the brightest lights the industry has to offer.

The first match to come to mind is his WrestleMania X-8 anti-classic with undisputed champion Chris Jericho.

Not only was the creativity behind the match abysmal, but the match itself also failed to captivate the attention of the Toronto fans. One could say an all-timer between The Rock and Hulk Hogan earlier in the broadcast burned out the audience, but what is the excuse for the unfulfilling championship clash with Batista three years later?

The story behind that match was molten-hot, and there was no unforgettable bout that immediately preceded it. Michaels and Kurt Angle wrestled a classic, but that was much earlier in the show. Undertaker vs. Orton was third on the card, far away from the sanctity of The Game's coveted main event position.

Yet there he was, bumping around the squared circle, bleeding for his art as he desperately tried to convince the audience to invest itself in the match he was presenting.

Yes, Triple H has experienced the misfortune of having WrestleMania main events that followed some of the most iconic matches in the event's long and illustrious history. However, considering his political power behind the scenes—particularly in the case of his 2016 disaster against Roman Reigns, in which he was the company's Chief Operating Officer—he surely could have argued those matches should go on ahead of him.

He did not, and as a result, his matches were left to die in front of an exhausted crowd.

Or, in the case of the Batista and Reigns matches, he did not work well enough with his opponent to deliver a match that captivated the audience and held its attention for its duration.

Significance of Number 21

Orlando will be the site of Triple H's 21st venture onto the WrestleMania stage. His opponent, the aforementioned Rollins, will be working around a torn MCL, as revealed by Michael Cole on the February 6 episode of Raw.

Even more emphasis will be placed on Triple H.

The same Superstar who has worked magic in epic matches with Cactus Jack, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and The Rock will have to dig deep within himself to find the magic he has displayed at other major pay-per-view extravaganzas and perform under the pressure of the situation.

As Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Sean Rueter of Cageside Seats) revealed Monday night, Rollins will be good to go for the much-anticipated match, despite the aforementioned injury.

Not only does Triple H owe it to Rollins to be the best he can be on wrestling's biggest night, but he also owes it to himself.

"Do I really want to be remembered as a Backlash guy?" Mick Foley once jokingly asked on a WrestleMania-themed episode of WWE Classics On Demand's Legends of Wrestling.

The answer was a resounding "no."

Triple H should not allow his greatest matches to come from Royal Rumble 2000, Fully Loaded from the same year or a December 23, 2003 episode of Raw. He needs that one classic, devoid of any star that shines brighter than him, to secure his legacy at the one event that ultimately defines performers in his industry.