Lionel Messi Bought Neighbours' House Because They Were Noisy, Says Ivan Rakitic

Barcelona star Lionel Messi has found a novel way of dealing with noisy neighbours by buying their house, according to team-mate Ivan Rakitic.

He told Croatian outlet Novi List (h/t Sport): "When he bought his house in Castelldefels, his neighbours were a little noisy, so Leo had to buy their house so that he could be alone [with his family]. Luckily I have never had those problems."

Messi lives in the coastal town of Castelldefels, around 12 miles south-west of Barcelona, near Luis Suarez.

In 2013, Victor Malo of Diario Gol reported the Argentinian had purchased the detached house next door to his own.

Several rooms on the property had been rented out, resulting in a "lot of strangers coming and going." The new occupants were described as "nosy" and displayed "rude behaviour, such as playing loud music," causing Messi's family to feel uneasy.

The 29-year-old was threatened with a lawsuit after attempting to raise a dividing wall between the two houses as it "clashed against some local regulations," and so he ultimately opted to buy the house for himself.

On Tuesday, Messi helped Barcelona secure a place in their fourth consecutive Copa del Rey final as they drew 1-1 in the semi-final second leg with Atletico Madrid, having won the first leg 2-1.

The five-time FIFA Ballon d'Or winner has netted 31 goals in as many games this season, having also produced 12 assists.