    Tramon Williams Released by Browns: Latest Comments and Reaction

    CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 24: Tramon Williams Sr. #22 of the Cleveland Browns tackles Tyrell Williams #16 of the San Diego Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Browns defeated the Chargers 20-17. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
    Wesley Hitt/Getty Images
    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 7, 2017

    The Cleveland Browns announced the release of veteran defensive back Tramon Williams on Tuesday, as one of a pair of notable moves designed to open up cap space.

    Quarterback Josh McCown, who started three games in 2016, was also released. The two moves opened up about $11.4 million in cap space, per Over the Cap.

    Williams was set to have a cap number of $7.4 million next season, while McCown was at $5.0 million. They were the fifth- and sixth-highest cap numbers on the Browns' books. Cleveland now has an NFL-high $108.8 million in cap space heading into free agency, though that number will likely be reduced by it retaining some of its own players.

    Williams, 33, signed with the Browns in 2015 after an eight-year run with the Green Bay Packers. He played in 27 of a possible 32 games, starting 22. Browns coach Hue Jackson benched Williams in favor of Jamar Taylor in 2016; he started just seven of his 12 appearances after being a starter for all 15 in 2015.

    The Browns experimented with playing Williams at safety late in the season.

    "I like to see the ball and at this point in my career at the safety position probably, you would definitely be able to see the ball," Williams told reporters. "I like picks."

    Williams finished 2016 with 36 tackles and one interception. He had just two total as a Brown after posting multiple interceptions in his last seven seasons in Green Bay.

    If he gets a look with another NFL team, Williams' move to safety may become permanent. Pro Football Focus graded him as just the 74th-best cornerback in the NFL last season. 

    Rodney Williams, Tramon's agent, told Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal that Williams intends to play next season. If he does, it'll be at a far-reduced cost and potentially at another position. 

