Holly Holm's UFC 208 Foe Germaine de Randamie Once KO'd Male Opponent

Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

The world of combat sports is a strange one, and many veterans have seen or done outlandish things during their time in the business. UFC 208 title challenger Germaine de Randamie is no different, as the Iron Lady once took part in an intergender boxing match against Belgian actor Tom Waes.

The bout became reality through Waes' show Tomtesterom, which featured Waes taking on random goals ranging from getting into the Guinness Book of World Records to flying a homemade airplane to, in this case, becoming a professional boxer. The episode saw Waes train three months to take on a professional fighter (De Randamie) to see if he could, potentially, make it in the ring.

Could he? Well, see for yourself:

The difference in skill between De Randamie, who was an accomplished kickboxer by the time this match took place, and Waes was profound. While Waes swung for the bleachers, he never managed to get through De Randamie's guard. In the final round, he came out hard trying to swing the scorecards in his favor. With De Randamie turtled against the ropes, he attempted a flurry but was met with a hard right hand while backing away, bringing the fight to an abrupt but unsurprising conclusion.

Obviously, De Randamie is facing much stiffer competition these days. This Saturday, she faces former UFC women's bantamweight champion Holly Holm for the women's featherweight title in an interesting duel between boxer and kickboxer.

That should be a much, much more interesting fight than this one.