UFC 208: Head-to-Toe Breakdown for Holly Holm vs. Germaine De Randamie

1 of 6

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

The UFC crowns its first UFC women's featherweight champion this Saturday at UFC 208 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Competing for the title will be former UFC bantamweight champion Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie.

Holm is coming off back-to-back losses. She lost her title to Miesha Tate at UFC 196 last March and then dropped a bout with Valentina Shevchenko in July. Nevertheless, her knockout of Ronda Rousey in November 2015 still resonates as she moves up in weight to take a crack at winning a new belt.

De Randamie may be largely unknown to casual fans, but she is 3-1 in the UFC, with her lone loss coming at the hands of current bantamweight champ Amanda Nunes.

History will be made regardless of who wins, but Holm has a chance to join an exclusive club of two division champions. Can she do it? The answer to that question comes down to how the fight shapes up stylistically. This is your look at the head-to-toe breakdown for the UFC 208 title tilt.

Let's go.