Manchester United Transfer News: Alexandre Lacazette Discussed by Lyon President

Lyon will not prevent Alexandre Lacazette from leaving this summer "if Barcelona or Manchester United" make a suitable bid, according to club president Jean-Michel Aulas.

Per MailOnline's Oliver Todd, Aulas said: "If Barcelona or Manchester United one day make an offer commensurate with what Alex is worth to our club, no one will stand in its way. Alex has wanted to play in a great club, and Lyon does not object. We are perfectly in line."

On Sunday, Lacazette revealed his desire for a "change of scenery" this summer to Canal+, per Todd.

The Frenchman also described the possibility of signing for Barcelona as a "dream:"

Barca are hardly struggling for goals, however:

Manchester United aren't lacking attacking potential either with the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, but they've only scored 36 Premier League goals this season.

That's only one more than Bournemouth and 10 fewer than Tottenham Hotspur, who have scored the lowest number of goals of the five teams above United.

Ibrahimovic has been exceptional for the Red Devils this season with 20 goals of his own, but on too many occasions United have failed to pick up three points due to wayward finishing across the board, so there's definitely room for another forward to come in.

Lacazette has netted 21 in all competitions this season, the fourth campaign in a row in which he's surpassed 20.

Like Martial and Rashford, the 25-year-old has electric pace but he's also a proven and prolific goalscorer and that's what United need more of if they're to put in a more serious title challenge next season.

The Red Devils need to become more ruthless at putting chances to bed and that's something Lacazette specialises in.

With the likes of Juan Mata, Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan supplying him with ammunition, he could put his clinical finishing skills to good use at Old Trafford.