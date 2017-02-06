Baylor Strength Coach Brandon Washington Fired After Prostitution Charge Arrest

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Baylor Bears strength and conditioning coach Brandon Washington was arrested Saturday morning on a solicitation of prostitution charge and subsequently fired, per a Monday report from Tommy Witherspoon of the Waco Tribune-Herald.

Baylor announced in a statement that Washington was fired immediately from his position as a football strength and conditioning assistant after the school learned of the arrest.

"When we arrived at Baylor we made a commitment to character and integrity in our program," head coach Matt Rhule said, per Witherspoon. "Brandon's actions are completely unacceptable. We will not tolerate conduct that is contradictory to these values."

Washington was a member of Rhule's staff at Temple before Baylor hired its new head coach in December.

According to Witherspoon, Washington was arrested when he arrived at a hotel to meet a prostitute. The charge is a Class B misdemeanor, and the former Baylor coach was released from McLennan County Jail on Saturday on $1,000 bond.

This is just the latest news for a program mired in scandal.

Jenny Dial Creech of the Houston Chronicle reported Thursday that Baylor officials provided documentation alleging former head coach Art Briles and former athletic director Ian McCaw were aware of and tried to cover up various infractions by football players.

"There are other examples of players who were doing drugs, selling drugs, pulling a gun on another student, assaulting another student," Creech wrote. "Briles' responses via text and e-mail all show he was allowing his players to act above the law. He never pursued proper disciplinary actions against any of them. ... Briles and McCaw allegedly discussed a gang rape that involved five football players. Rather than go through proper channels to report the incident, McCaw kept it in house and went to Briles and his staff."

The school passed along the findings of fact from an investigation conducted by Pepper Hamilton last May, which led to Briles' dismissal. The investigation found the school didn't properly follow Title IX legislation and failed to investigate allegations of sexual assault by players in the football program.

As for Rhule's team, it will start the 2017 season Sept. 2 against Liberty without the recently fired Washington.