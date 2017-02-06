    NBADownload App

    DeMarcus Cousins Trade Rumors: Vlade Divac Says Kings Won't Trade Star

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 7, 2017

    Sacramento Kings center DeMarcus Cousins has been the subject of trade rumors for years, but he is apparently not going anywhere this season.

    "We're not trading DeMarcus," Kings general manager Vlade Divac said Monday, per Marc Stein of ESPN.com. "We hope he's here for a long time."

    Divac also reportedly clarified to Cousins' agents that he will not be dealt, regardless of media speculation.

    In January, Stein reported the Kings were planning to sign the big man to an extension worth more than $200 million.

    Cousins is heading to his third straight All-Star Game this season while posting the best numbers of his career. He entered Monday averaging 28.1 points per game, which not only would be a career high but also ranks fourth in the NBA.

    He's added 4.7 assists, 10.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game while developing an outside shot, knocking down 36.7 percent of his attempts from three-point range.

    Unfortunately, the center's play has not led to much success for the team. The Kings haven't had a winning record since drafting Cousins with the fifth overall pick in 2010. The franchise hasn't reached the playoffs since the 2005-06 season.

    Another season with a losing record has led to more trade buzz, including a recent report about a potential deal with the Phoenix Suns, per John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports.

    Despite the rumors, the front office has reportedly made it clear it wants Cousins to remain with the team for the foreseeable future. The big man is under contract through 2017-18, meaning there will still be time to make a deal after the season.

