    Former 49ers DB George Maderos Dies at Age 83

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 6, 2017

    Former San Francisco 49ers player George Maderos died Thursday at the age of 83, per Matt Maiocco of CSNBayArea.com.

    The 49ers selected the former defensive back in the 21st round of the 1955 draft. He appeared in 20 games over two years with the team, tallying four interceptions.

    Maderos was the first of only four players who have been drafted out of California State University-Chico.

    The California native also made an impact at Chico State beyond football, competing in boxing, basketball, and track and field as well. He set a school record with 14 varsity letters in his career, per Joseph Shufelberger of the Chico Enterprise-Record.

    "Not only is he the greatest athlete to ever put on a Chico State uniform, but he was an even a greater person," Chico State men's basketball coach Greg Clink said. "He was humble and generous and a great ambassador for the university and the community of Chico."

    After his brief NFL career, Maderos returned to Chico State as a teacher and coach for 38 years.

    He is survived by his wife Debbie, two sons and two grandchildren.

