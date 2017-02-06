    TennisDownload App

    Genie Bouchard Wagers Date with Fan on Super Bowl LI, Stunned by Patriots' Rally

    LA QUINTA, CA - MARCH 10: Tennis Player Eugenie 'Genie' Bouchard attends the 11th Annual Desert Smash Hosted By Will Ferrell Benefiting Cancer For College at La Quinta Resort and Club on March 10, 2015 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Desert Smash)
    Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
    Kyle NewportFeatured ColumnistFebruary 6, 2017

    You miss 100 percent of the shots you don't take, so even if things aren't looking good, it never hurts to shoot your shot.

    You never know what might happen.

    On Sunday night, the Atlanta Falcons jumped out to a 28-3 lead over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI. Falcons fans and Patriots haters everywhere were feeling good about Atlanta's chances to capture its first championship. So good, in fact, that some people may have gotten a little overconfident.

    During the game, tennis star Genie Bouchard let it be known that things were going the way she had expected:

    Even though the Super Bowl looked as though it was pretty much over by midway through the third quarter, one fan decided to take a chance:

    Surprisingly, Bouchard responded...and accepted the terms of the deal:

    That turned out to be a mistake.

    New England wound up pulling off the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history, stunning Atlanta with a 34-28 victory in overtime. That made Patriots fans happy—and made one person's dream come true:

    It was a tough lesson for the 22-year-old Bouchard to learn:

    At least she appears to be taking it in stride.

     

