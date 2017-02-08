NBA Draft 2017: Stock Reports for Top Prospects as Conference Play Winds Down

1 of 21

Kentucky SG Malik Monk Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

Opinions on NBA draft prospects are becoming more solid as we move into February.

Scouts are now looking at a 20-plus game sample size to evaluate, and a number of breakout prospects have helped validate their hot starts with consistent production three months into the season. That list includes Creighton's Justin Patton, Wake Forest's John Collins, Texas A&M's Robert Williams and Baylor's Johnathan Motley—four surprise names who started the year outside the top 30.

As some rise, of course, others must fall. And as we head into the final stretch of conference play, there are a few high-profile prospects who still have plenty to prove.