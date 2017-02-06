    New England PatriotsDownload App

    Super Bowl 51: Soccer World Reacts to Patriots' Record Win over Falcons

    after the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    Darron Cummings/Associated Press
    Christopher SimpsonFeatured ColumnistFebruary 6, 2017

    A global audience tuned in on Sunday to witness the New England Patriots overturn a 25-point deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime at Super Bowl 51, including some of the stars from the world of soccer.

    Led by quarterback Tom Brady, the Patriots fought back from 28-3 down in the third quarter to produce the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history and win their fifth title.

    Here's a look at the top plays from the historic game, courtesy of the NFL:

    As always, the Super Bowl caught the world's attention, including those who play with a differently shaped ball.

    Chelsea goalkeeper and Patriots fan Asmir Begovic was in despair at half-time, while former England stopper David James was convinced the Falcons had it in the bag:

    However, it was Begovic celebrating the Patriots' win and four-time MVP Brady at the end:

    Fellow Chelsea 'keeper Thibaut Courtois was also ecstatic with the result, and he wasn't the only soccer star in attendanceOrlando City and Brazil playmaker Kaka also enjoyed it live:

    Veteran Brady received plenty of love from Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane:

    U.S. men's national team and U.S. women's national team midfielders Jermaine Jones and Carli Lloyd also got in on the act:

    Along with players past and present, some clubs also marked the event. Reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich reacted to the comeback, while La Liga counterparts Barcelona congratulated the Patriots on their incredible win:

    The victory marked the end of an astonishing season for the Patriots and Brady, who was suspended for the first four games in the fallout from the Deflategate scandal.

    The 39-year-old helped the team bounce back and ultimately beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Championship Game last month, before going on to Super Bowl glory.

    Per USA Today's Dan Wolken, Brady told Fox's Terry Bradshaw his intent to keep playing after the Super Bowl—the NFL fans in the soccer world could be set to watch him at Super Bowl 52 next year.  

