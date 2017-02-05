Former President George H.W. Bush Performs Coin Toss at Super Bowl 51

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

George H.W. Bush, the 41st President of the United States, took part in the Super Bowl 51 coin toss Sunday night less than a week after getting discharged from the hospital.

The NFL passed along video of his appearance before the NFC champion Atlanta Falcons took on the AFC champion New England Patriots:

Joining Bush on the field was his wife, Barbara Bush, who also spent time in the hospital recently. His flip resulted in tails, a victory for the Falcons, who deferred to the second half.

Sophie Tatum of CNN reported the former president was discharged Monday from Houston Methodist Hospital after recovering from a respiratory issue stemming from pneumonia.

Michael Graczyk of the Associated Press noted Barbara Bush was released from the same hospital on Jan. 23 after she was treated for bronchitis.

Sunday's game is being played at NRG Stadium in Houston.