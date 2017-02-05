    Super Bowl LIDownload App

    Former President George H.W. Bush Performs Coin Toss at Super Bowl 51

    HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: President George H.W. Bush looks on during the coin toss prior to Super Bowl 51 between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
    Tim DanielsFeatured ColumnistFebruary 5, 2017

    George H.W. Bush, the 41st President of the United States, took part in the Super Bowl 51 coin toss Sunday night less than a week after getting discharged from the hospital. 

    The NFL passed along video of his appearance before the NFC champion Atlanta Falcons took on the AFC champion New England Patriots:

    Joining Bush on the field was his wife, Barbara Bush, who also spent time in the hospital recently. His flip resulted in tails, a victory for the Falcons, who deferred to the second half.

    Sophie Tatum of CNN reported the former president was discharged Monday from Houston Methodist Hospital after recovering from a respiratory issue stemming from pneumonia.

    Michael Graczyk of the Associated Press noted Barbara Bush was released from the same hospital on Jan. 23 after she was treated for bronchitis.

    Sunday's game is being played at NRG Stadium in Houston. 

