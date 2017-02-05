Tom Brady Contract: Latest News, Rumors on Negotiations with Patriots

Elsa/Getty Images

Quarterback Tom Brady is 39 years old, but the New England Patriots reportedly don't see his career coming to an end any time soon.

Continue for updates.

Report: Patriots Expect Brady to Play 3-5 More Years

Sunday, Feb. 5

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Pats believe Brady will play three to five more seasons, which means they will consider trading backup Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason.

Brady will go for his fifth Super Bowl title when the Pats meet the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in Super Bowl LI, and he has yet to show any signs of dropping from the NFL's elite.

After missing the first four games of the 2016 regular season because of a suspension stemming from the Deflategate scandal, Brady went 11-1 with 3,554 passing yards, 28 touchdowns and two interceptions.

Though Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan won the MVP award, Brady finished as runner-up. The 12-time Pro Bowler hasn't missed a game with an injury since 2008, and he appears perfectly capable of keeping New England atop the AFC for years to come.

Garoppolo performed well in Brady's absence, finishing 2016 with a 2-0 record, 502 passing yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. The 25-year-old should be an intriguing target for quarterback-needy teams, and Jason La Canfora of CBSSports.com recently listed Thursday the Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers as potential suitors.

New England faced a similar situation before with Matt Cassel, and it didn't miss a beat after dealing him to the Kansas City Chiefs.

There is no clear path to playing time with the Patriots for Garoppolo, and the organization may not have reason to believe Brady is nearing the end of the line until his performance starts to dip.