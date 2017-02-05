    Minnesota VikingsDownload App

    Adrian Peterson Rumors: Cowboys Reportedly an Option If RB Becomes a Free Agent

    FILE - In this Sept. 18, 2016, file photo, Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson carries the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, in Minneapolis. Peterson is returning to practice this week for the Vikings for the first time since tearing the meniscus in his right knee in September. Coach Mike Zimmer says he expects Peterson to practice all week. He is not sure if his star running back will be available to play the Indianapolis Colts this weekend. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King, File)
    Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press
    Adam Wells February 5, 2017

    Adrian Peterson has one more year left on his contract with the Minnesota Vikings, though it's unclear if the team will bring him back in 2017.  

    Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, if the Vikings do part ways with Peterson, the Dallas Cowboys could be interested in adding the 2012 NFL MVP. 

    This isn't the first time Peterson, who is from Texas, has been connected to the Cowboys.

    In 2014, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told ESPN's Don Van Natta Jr. he received a phone call from Peterson about playing for the team whenever his stint with the Vikings came to a close. 

    "Well, I understand, Adrian," Jones said he told Peterson. "I'd like that, too. ... Well, I love your story. I love your daddy's story. I've always respected what you've been about. I've always been a fan of yours."

    Peterson later denied ever wanting to leave the Vikings, but he did acknowledge having a "casual conversation between NFL colleagues" in a statement on the team's official website

    The Vikings have a decision to make about Peterson's future before March 11, when he's due a $6 million roster bonus, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. He also has an $11.75 million base salary with an $18 million cap hit in 2017, per Spotrac

    Peterson, who will turn 32 on March 21, missed 13 games in the 2016 season after undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee. He was unproductive when he was on the field, totaling 72 yards on 37 carries. 

    Ezekiel Elliott is entrenched as the Cowboys' starting running back after an incredible rookie season. Peterson would have to take on a backup role in Dallas, though it would afford him an opportunity to play behind one of the NFL's best offensive lines. 

    The Vikings currently hold the cards in this situation and could try to get Peterson to restructure his deal in an effort to bring him back for an 11th season with the franchise. 

