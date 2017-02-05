    Atlanta FalconsDownload App

    Julio Jones Injury Update: Falcons WR Reportedly May Need Offseason Surgery

    Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) stretches during a practice for the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in Houston. Atlanta will face the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl Sunday. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
    Eric Gay/Associated Press
    Adam Wells
February 5, 2017

    Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones has had a toe injury for more than a month that could require surgery after the team's appearance in Super Bowl 51 against the New England Patriots.  

    Per NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, Jones will undergo an evaluation during the offseason to determine the extent of his foot injury and if surgery is required to repair the damage.

    "If Jones needs surgery, the procedure to fix torn ligaments associated with turf toe will be measured in months but not expected to delay his 2017 season," Rapoport wrote.

    Jones has been a limited participant in Falcons' practice this week leading up to the Super Bowl, but he will be playing in the game. The All-Pro receiver missed two games in December against the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams.  

    Based on Jones' performance all season, including the playoffs, it would be impossible to determine he has been playing through an injury. He led the NFL with 100.6 receiving yards per game and posted his third straight season with at least 1,400 yards. 

    In two playoff games against the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers, Jones has 15 receptions for 247 yards and three touchdowns. 

    Jones hasn't sounded concerned about his toe in the two weeks leading up to the Super Bowl.

    "We're going to ramp up practice," Jones said on Wednesday, per NFL.com's Kevin Patra. "We're not going to make (practice time) up. Just basically going back to normal practice for me. That's it, though. I'm not limited anymore."

    With the Patriots boasting the NFL's top-ranked scoring defense, the Falcons will need all of their weapons intact if they want to win the first Super Bowl in franchise history. 

    Jones has proved throughout the postseason he can withstand any lingering pain to be a dominant force for the Falcons. If he needs surgery that doesn't require him to miss any time in 2017, this will be a blip on the radar of an incredible season. 

