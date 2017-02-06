Dodgers' Top Prospect Cody Bellinger Can Be Big Part of Dodgers' Offensive Cure

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

For all the trades the Los Angeles Dodgers did (and mostly didn't) make, the biggest addition to their 2016 lineup was a guy they already had.

It's nice when you hold onto your prized prospects, especially when they do so well they end up winning prizes like the National League Rookie of the Year. The Dodgers have a history of winning those in bunches—four straight in the late 1970s and early 1980s, five straight from 1992 to 1996—so maybe we should be looking for the next one now that Corey Seager won it last season.

Maybe they'll find a way to give Cody Bellinger a chance.

Bellinger is the star-in-waiting, the 21-year-old kid who homered 56 times over the last two minor league seasons. He jumped from 32nd to 13th on MLB.com's recently released list of baseball's top prospects, with an estimated time of arrival of 2017.

ESPN.com's Keith Law is even more excited, putting Bellinger sixth on his top prospects list. But Law says Bellinger's ETA has yet to be determined.

That's understandable, given Bellinger's position (first base) and that he bats left-handed. The Dodgers have a first baseman (Adrian Gonzalez), and they're loaded with left-handed hitters.

In fact, when the Dodgers decided against re-signing Chase Utley and instead traded for Logan Forsythe, part of the reasoning was that Utley bats left-handed while Forsythe, a right-handed batter, has an .818 career OPS against left-handed pitchers.

Bellinger had a .927 OPS against lefties in 2016, but that was in the minor leagues. He hasn't played in the big leagues yet, and it's not clear yet how soon he'll get that chance.

Don't be surprised if it comes this year. And don't be surprised if once the chance comes, Bellinger forces the Dodgers to keep playing him.

They've already had him work in the outfield the last two years after playing him solely at first base in his first two seasons in the minors. He still hasn't played out there a lot, but Bellinger started games in center field and right field at Double-A Tulsa.

He wouldn't be the first big-time prospect to change positions on his way to the major leagues.

Manny Machado was a shortstop blocked by J.J. Hardy with the Baltimore Orioles before he became an All-Star (and Gold Glove) third baseman. Alex Bregman was a shortstop blocked by Carlos Correa with the Houston Astros, before he came to the big leagues and started games at third base and second base.

If the need is there and the talent is there, you find a fit. You find a way to make it work.

The Dodgers' willingness to give Bellinger a shot could depend in part on how Yasiel Puig does. Harry How/Getty Images

The talent is definitely there with Bellinger, with the obvious disclaimer that prospects develop at their own pace and you don't really know they're ready for the major leagues until they get there and succeed.

MLB.com ranks Bellinger as the best power prospect in baseball, and his improved command of the strike zone—his walk total rose in 2016, while his strikeout total fell—suggests overall improvement.

MLB.com also put Bellinger on its prospect All-Defense Team. While that was based on his play at first base, it also suggests athleticism that translates well to the majors.

So what about the need?

That depends, because Bellinger isn't going to get the first chance. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told Ken Gurnick of MLB.com he expects "an intense competition" for outfield spots this spring. Roberts mentioned seven options, none of them Bellinger but almost none of them anywhere close to a sure thing.

Can Andrew Toles build on last year's surprise showing? Can Yasiel Puig finally turn ability into consistent production? Andre Ethier, anyone?

The fact is that besides Joc Pederson, who hit 25 home runs, the Dodgers had just 39 homers from the rest of their outfielders combined last year. It's not hard to construct a scenario where their outfield isn't producing, the overall offense is suffering and they take a chance on Bellinger.

It's not hard to build a storyline where he takes advantage of it, where Bellinger gives the Dodgers the type of boost Seager did a year ago.

It would be better than making a trade.

