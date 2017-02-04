Devonta Jason to Kansas: Jayhawks Land 4-Star WR Prospect

Source: Scout.com

Adam Wells Featured Columnist

Getting an early start on his college preparations, wide receiver Devonta Jason will play for the Kansas Jayhawks starting in 2018.

Per Jayhawk Slant, Jason committed to Kansas on Saturday.

Even though national signing day 2017 just passed on Wednesday, the Jayhawks are off to a phenomenal start on next year's class.

In addition to Jason's commitment, Kansas head coach David Beaty also brought in quarterback Clayton Tune and defensive back Corione Harris, per ESPN.com's Max Olson.

Jason and Harris are teammates at Landry-Walker High School in New Orleans and will remain together in college.

Jason is listed at 6'2 ½", 194 pounds and is a 4-star prospect ranked as the No. 3 wide receiver from the state of Louisiana, No. 27 wide receiver in the nation and No. 165 player overall, per Scout.com.

While Jason still has some development to do as a wide receiver in terms of running precise routes and generating separation from defenders, his scouting report is glowing with many reasons to be optimistic.

"He will go up to get the ball, and he will fight for the ball in jump-ball situations," per Scout.com. "His speed is good, not elite, but he has shown the ability to make plays down the field. Where he may surprise some is how he adjusts to the ball with body control at his size. He is a true outside receiver who can get vertical and work the middle of the field."

Beaty took over a Kansas program in complete disarray in 2015. The team went winless in his first season at the helm and won two games last season. Kansas hasn't won more than three games in a season since 2009, but the ability of his coaching staff to recruit prime talent will start showing positive results in the near future.

Jason's early commitment is an indication to other top 2018 recruits that Kansas should be taken seriously in the Big 12 from now on.