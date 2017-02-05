Projecting What's Next for Triple H, Samoa Joe After Seth Rollins' Injury

Triple H, Seth Rollins and Samoa Joe. Credit: WWE.com

Triple H once again lived up to his Cerebral Assassin moniker when he used Samoa Joe as a weapon against Seth Rollins. The Architect had been biding his time on Monday Night Raw, waiting for The Game to finally show his face.

But The Game did not come alone.

However, Rollins is now out injured, so an immediate match between him and Triple H or Joe is likely not possible. So with one of WWE's top guys once again missing in action, fans are wondering where Triple H and The Samoan Submission Specialist go from here.

The pairing is perfect on paper.

Joe needed a way on to the main roster, and Triple H was it. Fans had been waiting for so long to see him on Raw, and now the former NXT champion is where he belongs. There were many fans who wondered why Samoa Joe was not directly sent to Raw when he first came to WWE in 2015, but his time in NXT allowed him to build a connection.

That established him as one of the company's toughest men. Now WWE fans know what the rest of the world already did; Samoa Joe is a star.

Of all the guys Hunter has taken under his wing, Joe is perhaps the most violent. Batista was The Animal. Randy Orton is The Viper. Rollins is The Man. But Samoa Joe is The Destroyer. He is nothing but rage and intensity. There's no grace and no subtlety in his soul. There is only malice.

Joe is all business, and he's got the boss in his corner. But is that the storyline WWE will explore?

The Boss and The Enforcer

Joe is a veteran of the business, and at one time, a showdown between him and Triple H was on many fans' shortlists of must-book matches. Hunter has 25 years' experience in the industry, while Joe has 18. Both men have worked all over the world, and they have the respect of their peers and the fans alike.

Triple H would not exactly be a mentor; Joe's ready.

Samoa Joe would perhaps be more of an enforcer for Triple H, as The Shield was at one time. Hunter's corporate role has taken him out of the ring for the most part, so using Joe as his assassin is the best way to go.

Joe would be the ammo, but Hunter would be the man pointing the gun.

If WWE does pursue that idea, then Joe could go head-to-head with Kevin Owens. Without Triple H's assist in August 2016, Owens would likely not have won the Universal Championship. That was the night when KO replaced Rollins as the man who had Triple H's blessing to lead Monday Night Raw.

So even though Samoa Joe may not be Triple H's newest project, he could still cross paths with Owens. Joe could remind Owens that without Triple H, he would not be champion. That could lead to a feud that would see Joe emerge as a main event player on Raw.

The complexion of Monday nights would change, as Rollins would be on the shelf while Joe would become the man.

The Authority or the Big Dog?

But if that happens, then The Authority could once again be established on Raw. Stephanie McMahon has been preoccupied as the Raw commissioner and has left The Authority behind. One storyline could lead back to another, and that would mean the return of WWE's most hated corporate faction.

However, that's an outcome many fans want nothing to do with.

Going back to The Authority angle would be too predictable, but using Joe as the spoiler for anyone who defied the McMahons would not. So the enforcer role would definitely suit Raw's newest star.

But then there's always the possibility that Joe could venture out on his own and challenge Raw's other Samoan heavy hitter, Roman Reigns, who will probably be one of the first to voice his displeasure about Rollins' injury, giving him automatic heat with Joe.

Reigns vs. Undertaker was teased during the Royal Rumble, but there's been no progress on that storyline. Samoa Joe vs. The Undertaker is another dream match, but it may not be meant to happen.

Reigns vs. Joe, however, would introduce a whole new rivalry that could dominate the company leading to WrestleMania 33. If WWE is interested in booking for the future, then Samoa Joe vs. Roman Reigns would surely be a great way to do it.

That doesn't answer the question of which Superstar Triple H could work with at Mania, though the field is wide open for him. Hunter has nothing left to prove and doesn't need to reach the main event level. However, that's not true of Samoa Joe, who needs smart booking moving forward if he is to succeed on the main roster.

The benefit of using Joe is that he can do anything. He could become the most hated heel on Raw and believably demolish anyone who gets in his way. Or he could turn babyface at some point and become the most popular Superstar on Monday nights.

Regardless of the direction WWE wants to go in, Samoa Joe will be ready. He's been ready for a long time.

Tom Clark can regularly be seen on Bleacher Report. His podcast, Tom Clark's Main Event, is available on iTunes, Google Play, Amazon Android, Windows Phone and online here.