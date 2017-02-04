    Atlanta FalconsDownload App

    Super Bowl 51 $1 Million Bet Placed on Falcons to Cover Point Spread vs Patriots

    ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 22: Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons signals for a review after a pass in the third quarter that resulted in a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on January 22, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
    Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistFebruary 4, 2017

    The Atlanta Falcons will be underdogs in Sunday's Super Bowl LI against the New England Patriots, but one bettor is putting over $1 million worth of faith in the NFC champions. 

    According to ESPN.com's David PurdumCG Technology took the bet Friday on the Falcons to cover the three-point spread.

    The anonymous bettor is risking $1.1 million to win $1 million.

    While the Falcons are tasked with facing a New England team that has won four Super Bowls, recent history suggests Atlanta may be the smart play.

    According to OddsShark, in the past 15 Super Bowls, 12 underdogs have covered, including last year.

    At the same time, the seven Super Bowls pitting the No. 1 scoring offense (Falcons) against the No. 1 scoring defense (Patriots) have yielded a 6-1 record for the defense-oriented teams, according to Andre Vergara of Fox Sports.

    New England is far from a defense-only team, though, as it boasts perhaps the best quarterback of all time in Tom Brady.

    Atlanta will counter with likely regular-season MVP Matt Ryan under center, and if Matty Ice carries over his recent play to the biggest stage in sports, then one person stands to be $1 million richer.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 