Yogi Ferrell, Mavericks to Agree to New Contract: Latest Details and Reaction

Glenn James/Getty Images

Yogi Ferrell's magical run with the Dallas Mavericks is set to continue, as the upstart guard reportedly agreed to a new contract to remain with the team.

According to Shams Charania of The Vertical, Ferrell and the Mavs came to terms on a two-year deal that will go into effect when his 10-day contract ends Tuesday.

ESPN.com's Tim MacMahon confirmed the news and added that Ferrell will earn the minimum salary over the course of the deal.

Ferrell was not selected in the 2016 NBA draft despite a standout career at Indiana, but he did appear in 10 games for the Brooklyn Nets earlier this season. He shuttled between Brooklyn and the NBA Development League's Long Island Nets on a few occasions before Dallas signed him to a 10-day contract Jan. 28.

With guards Deron Williams, Devin Harris and J.J. Barea ailing, Ferrell was thrust into a starting role, and he didn't disappoint. Through four games, he's averaging 17.8 points, 5.0 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.8 steals per contest. He is also connecting at a ridiculous 52 percent rate from beyond the arc. What's more, Dallas is 4-0 since he joined the team.

The Indianapolis native's hot start included a 32-point performance in a 108-104 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday.

Ferrell made nine trifectas in that game and turned in the best early-career scoring performance by an NBA player in more than six years, per ESPN Stats & Info:

It seems unlikely he will maintain his current pace, and one can only assume his playing time will diminish at least somewhat once Dallas' backcourt gets healthy. Until that happens, however, the Mavs are wise to ride the wave and lock up a player who could turn out to be a diamond in the rough.

Dallas (20-30) is very much in the Western Conference playoff race despite an awful start to the season, and if Ferrell continues to perform at a high level for the remainder of the campaign, it has a legitimate opportunity to play postseason basketball.