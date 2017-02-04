Samoa Joe Debuts, Seth Rollins Injured and Top WWE News from Week of February 4

John Cena celebrating his historic title win. Credit: WWE.com

NXT TakeOver: San Antonio and WWE Royal Rumble 2017 featured some great matches and several titles changing hands, but there was a lot of other news from the past week, too.

Let's take a look at some of this week's biggest stories.

Title Changes from TakeOver and Royal Rumble

The landscape of WWE looked a lot different after last weekend's events. The first titles to change hands were the NXT Tag Team Championships, with The Authors of Pain defeating DIY.

Later in the night, Bobby Roode won the NXT Championship from Shinsuke Nakamura in a stellar main event.

The next night at Royal Rumble, three titles found new homes. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson were the first to see success when they beat Cesaro and Sheamus for the Raw Tag Team Championships.

Neville was next with a Cruiserweight Championship win against Rich Swann, but John Cena stole the show during his WWE Championship victory over AJ Styles.

We rarely see five belts change hands in one weekend. It's almost as if WWE wanted a fresh start in the new year.

Samoa Joe Debuts, Seth Rollins Injured on Raw

As seen on Monday's Raw, Samoa Joe made his main-roster debut when he attacked Seth Rollins at the behest of Triple H.

A debut of this magnitude would normally be the top story coming out of the show, but unfortunately, Joe was overshadowed by the news of Rollins' injury.

According to James Wortman of WWE.com, the injury was to the same knee Rollins injured last year, but it's not as bad this time around. He is not cleared to compete, and there is no timetable for a return.

This affects any plans WWE had for Rollins to face Joe or Triple H in the immediate future, but we should find out how management intends to change its plans on the next episode of Raw.

WWE Possibly Designing New Universal Championship

An interesting tweet from the Orange County Choppers account has created buzz about WWE possibly designing a new Universal Championship.

The photo posted above shows new metal fixtures for the title with a picture of the current belt in the background.

The reveal of the universal title was met with criticism from the WWE Universe, so the company might be looking to update its look with a new color scheme.

The guys from OCC are no strangers to WWE. Some may remember them designing the trophy used for the Cruiserweight Classic last summer.

Elimination Chamber Participants, Other Matches Announced for Pay-Per-View

During Tuesday's SmackDown, commissioner Shane McMahon announced the six Superstars who would compete inside the Elimination Chamber for the WWE Championship.

John Cena will defend the title against AJ Styles, Baron Corbin, Bray Wyatt, The Miz and Dean Ambrose, making Cena's first defense an uphill battle.

Three other bouts were also confirmed for the PPV, including a Tag Team Turmoil match for the titles featuring American Alpha, The Usos, The Vaudevillains, Breezango, The Ascension and Heath Slater and Rhyno.

Alexa Bliss will defend the SmackDown Women's Championship against Naomi, and Natalya will battle Nikki Bella in a grudge match.

Elimination Chamber is just over a week away on Feb. 12, so WWE still has time to set up a few more contests to fill up the card.

John Cena Appearing in Super Bowl Commercial...Sort Of

For those who haven't placed his voice yet, Cena has been the man behind Ernie the Elephant, the newest mascot for Wonderful Pistachios' Get Crackin' campaign.

Cena will be voicing the character once again in a commercial set to air during Sunday's big game, and the company has uploaded it to YouTube early for fans to enjoy.

The 16-time world champion's presence outside of the ring has grown quite a bit in recent years. He has been regularly guest-hosting Today, appearing in movies and TV Shows, hosting American Grit and appearing on Total Divas and Total Bellas.

With Cena tying Ric Flair at 16 title reigns, one has to wonder how long it will take him to get to title No. 17.