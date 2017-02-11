WWE Elimination Chamber 2017: Biggest Unanswered Questions Going into Event

1 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

On Sunday, the WWE Elimination Chamber 2017 emanates from Phoenix, where SmackDown Live's top stars will battle for one last shot at competing at WrestleMania. Three championships will be on the line, and the results could leave most of the roster on the outside looking in at Mania.

These matches have been built up so directly to feature almost SmackDown's entire roster that they have left little in the way of clear indications of what WWE is planning for WrestleMania. The questions are not just who will be SmackDown's champions at Mania but which of those champions will perform on the main stage.

This pay-per-view event will also be a rare occasion in which six women compete in three unique singles matches on the main card, making up almost the majority of the seven-match card on their own. No one knows how this will change the complexion of this show, as there has never been a PPV with three times as many women's singles matches as male.

The following are the five most pressing questions that should be addressed by the events of WWE Elimination Chamber 2017. They are based upon how important the questions are to the future of the SmackDown brand.