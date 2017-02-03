    Golden State WarriorsDownload App

    Anderson Varejao Released by Warriors: Latest Details and Reaction

    LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 15: Anderson Varejao #18 of the Golden State Warriors looks to pass against the Los Angeles Lakers during their preseason game at T-Mobile Arena on October 15, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Golden State won 112-107. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
    Ethan Miller/Getty Images
    Mike Chiari
Featured Columnist
February 3, 2017

    The Golden State Warriors have waived veteran center Anderson Varejao, reportedly in order to clear a roster spot for NBA Development League guard Briante Weber.

    The Warriors announced the move Friday.

    According to Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical, the Dubs plan to sign Weber to a 10-day contract.

    The 34-year-old Varejao has appeared in just 14 games this season and averaged 1.3 points and 1.9 rebounds per contest.

    The Brazilian big man has posted 7.3 points and 7.2 rebounds per game in his career. He spent 12 seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers before joining the Warriors in 2015-16.

    Weber appeared in seven regular-season games last season for the Memphis Grizzlies and Miami Heat, putting up 4.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists per outing.

    The former VCU standout is averaging 16.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.4 assists for the D-League's Sioux Falls Skyforce this season. He was named the D-League Player of the Month in January.

    The 24-year-old will provide backcourt depth for a Warriors team that has been without guard Shaun Livingston for the past two games due to a back injury.

