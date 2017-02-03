Victor Cruz: Latest News, Rumors, Speculation on Giants WR's Future

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Victor Cruz has two years remaining on his contract with the New York Giants, but the team could save a nice chunk of money if they cut him in the offseason.

Cruz Uncertain About Future With Giants

Friday, Feb. 3

On Thursday, Cruz told reporters in Houston that he's yet to hear from the team regarding his status for the 2017 season.

"I'm just handling things accordingly, going about my business the way I go about it," he said, per NJ.com's James Kratch. "I haven't heard anything from the Giants. But obviously in my heart, I want to stay here and finish my career here for as long as God determines."

After missing the entire 2015 season, Cruz appeared in 15 games—and made 12 starts—during the 2016 season.

All told, Cruz racked up 39 catches on 72 targets for 586 yards and a touchdown operating as a supplementary receiving option behind Odell Beckham Jr. and Sterling Shepard.

And while those numbers were encouraging, the 30-year-old is due base salaries of $6.4 million and $7.4 million over the next two seasons.

Victor Cruz's Contract Season Base Salary Signing Bonus Cap Hit Dead Cap 2017 $6,400,000 $1,900,000 $9,400,000 $1,900,000 2018 $7,400,000 ----- $8,500,000 ----- Source: Spotrac.com

For a player with Cruz's injury history who's now on the wrong side of 30, those numbers are a bit high. And as Kratch noted, the Giants can save $7.5 million against the salary cap if they cut him.

However, there's always the possibility that Cruz could take another pay cut—just as he did last season—to stick around.

"Last year, coming off two injury-riddled seasons, I knew that (a salary cut) was coming," he said, per Kratch. "Even this year, I understand the business side of it, and I understand what my numbers are, what I'm due to make next year."

If Cruz isn't willing to take another significant pay cut, the Giants should be able to cut him without losing much at receiver.

Beckham and Shepard are solidified as Eli Manning's top targets, and the Giants could always opt to sign a less expensive wideout in free agency or draft a cost-controlled rookie in April to bolster their corps for the future.

Contract information courtesy of Spotrac.com unless noted otherwise.