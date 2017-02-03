Super Bowl 2017: Predictions for Top Commercials, Halftime Show, National Anthem

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/Getty Images

Are you ready for Super Bowl LI? More importantly, are you ready to make some money off your hapless friends and family as you research prop bets for Sunday?

As you organize your viewing party and get your spread ready for your Super Bowl Sunday feast, don't forget to prepare for one of the most enjoyable pastimes: placing prop bets on everything other than the matchup between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons.

Sure, you can make some serious money by betting on the spread and total.

However, some of the most popular bets you can make don't involve the game but rather the national anthem, commercials and halftime show.

We'll take a look at the most recent odds for all those facets of Super Bowl Sunday and more, and then make some predictions to help you place your bets, whether that's among friends or in Vegas.

Date Location Time TV AFC NFC Point Spread Prediction Feb. 5 NRG Stadium 6:30 p.m. ET Fox New England Atlanta NE -3 Patriots NFL.com; Odds via OddsShark

Top Commercials

You can expect the usual suspects to put out the consensus favorite Super Bowl commercials each year. Those brands include Budweiser, Doritos, Pepsi, Coca-Cola and Snickers.

Before the game even kicks off, some front-runners are already leaking out and contending for the best commercials of this year's batch. But the question is if these early ads will still be memorable once all the commercials air for the first time Sunday.

One of the early favorites seems to be Buffalo Wild Wings' commercial featuring the Gunslinger himself, Brett Favre, who has apparently been cursed with the yips. A mysterious car containing two men may be the answer to his problems.

Those who watched Favre play will know there's a simple answer to why he's throwing so many interceptions, but nevertheless it will be interesting to see what Buffalo Wild Wings has planned for the next installment.

Kia, which will advertise its 2017 Kia Niro in its Super Bowl spot, released a teaser this week featuring comedienne Melissa McCarthy:

We don't know what McCarthy is running from, but we'll find out Sunday.

One of the most anticipated spots this year is from Snickers, which landed rising star Adam Driver for its live ad.

It's unclear exactly what the ad will be about, but cowboys and horses are involved. Given Snickers' track record for excellent commercials and the unique hook here, expect Snickers to be the commercial your co-workers are still discussing Monday. Prediction: Snickers.

National Anthem

In case you haven't heard, country star Luke Bryan will perform the national anthem at the Super Bowl.

The most popular national anthem-related bet is the over-under of how long it will take Bryan to perform "The Star-Spangled Banner." This is when it can be helpful to be familiar with the artist; if you know that the performer tends to draw out his or her notes (we're looking at you, Aretha Franklin!), you may want to take the over.

Will Bryan go over or under two minutes, 15 seconds? The moneyline is minus-120 (bet $120 to win $100). Prediction: Over 2:15.

You can also try to predict what Bryan will wear to perform the anthem. It's minus-200 for blue jeans and plus-150 (bet $100 to win $150) for any other pants or shorts.

Country singers, football and blue jeans—how could you go wrong? Prediction: Blue jeans.

The prop bets on what the performers will wear are more difficult for pop stars, who make headlines for their flashy and inventive outfits. But for a country singer, you can feel safe that Bryan will wear some combination of jeans, a button-down shirt and a hat.

Therefore, the question of whether Bryan will wear a hat (-120) is another easy one. Prediction: Hat.

Halftime Show

All those bets that were easy to make regarding what Bryan will do and wear during the national anthem? They go out the window when it comes to Lady Gaga's halftime show.

Known for constantly pushing the envelope and raising the bar with her theatrical performances, Lady Gaga has some big plans for us, regardless of the conservative limits of the NFL Halftime Show. And the prop bets reflect how many different directions this performance could go in.

For instance, female performers bring a unique element of the unknown to the table: their hair, which can easily change from song to song with wigs. What color will Lady Gaga's hair be when she takes the stage? The favorite is blond at minus-500, but if you're feeling bold, you can take the option of literally any other color. Prediction: Blond.

You can also try to guess which of her hits Gaga will perform first. The options include "Born this Way" (+225), "Bad Romance" (+250), "Edge of Glory" (+600), "Poker Face" (+1,000), "Just Dance" (+1,000) or any other song (+110).

Of those options, your best bet may be "Edge of Glory." It's more recent than the others (2011), and the payout of $600 is worth betting the $100. You could also get tempted by "Poker Face" and "Just Dance," but they're less likely. Prediction: "Edge of Glory."

