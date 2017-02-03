Super Bowl Kickoff Time 2017: National Anthem Start Time and TV Coverage

National anthem singer Luke Bryan David J. Phillip/Associated Press

During the NFL regular season, the national anthem and halftime shows don't often matter to the television networks.

It's the opposite situation at the Super Bowl. Country singer Luke Bryan will have the honor of singing "The Star Spangled Banner" prior to the 6:30 p.m. (ET) kickoff at Super Bowl LI, while pop star Lady Gaga will perform at halftime.

Expect the Fox Network to give both stars a huge buildup as the game approaches.

Super Bowl LI Matchup Date Time (ET) Point Spread; Over/Under Prediction New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons Feb. 5 6:30 p.m. New England (-3); 58 New England; Over OddsShark; Silverman prediction

Bryan met with the media in a press conference Thursday in Houston and told reporters that he has his own game plan for preparing for the assignment.

"Through this process, I've kinda gone back through the years and watched how people approached the anthem,” Bryan told the gathered media, “and just tried to figure out in my mind how I wanted to approach it. It's a big moment for me, and I'm excited to get out there and hopefully put my stamp on it.”

Whitney Houston provided perhaps the most memorable national anthem when she kicked off Super Bowl XXV between the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills with a stirring rendition prior to the game in Tampa, Florida.

Some of the other huge names to perform the anthem include Alicia Keys, Billy Joel and Beyonce. Garth Brooks leads the list of country singers who have performed the Super Bowl national anthem, and others on that list include Carrie Underwood, The Dixie Chicks and Faith Hill.

The 40-year-old Bryan is a Georgia native and did not hesitate to reveal that he is rooting for the Atlanta Falcons to come up with the upset over the New England Patriots.

The Super Bowl is known for the betting opportunities for football fans—hardcore and casual.

Prop bets surrounding the national anthem may interest casual fans. The basic bet offered is on how long it will take Bryan to sing the national anthem, according to OddsShark. The time in question is two minutes, 15 seconds. Those who believe it will go longer than that will risk $120 to win $100, and the same odds are offered to those who want to bet that Bryan will finish in less than that time.

The website reports that the average time to sing the national anthem is 1:58.

Additional national anthem prop bets include whether Bryan will miss or forget a word in the song and what he will wear while performing the song.

Bryan says he will not lip-sync the national anthem and will sing it a cappella. He called in to the Bobby Bones Show and said that prerecording the song could result in disaster.

“I’m just gonna do it a cappella, so there’s no way to… I would never be able to lip-sync it in case of a disaster. I mean, and the only disaster would be if I come down with the flu Saturday night,” he said (h/t Kelly Brickey of Sounds Like Nashville).

Prior to the anthem, original Hamilton cast members Renee Elise Goldsberry, Jasmine Cephas Jones and Phillipa Soo will perform "America the Beautiful."