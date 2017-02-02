    Wisconsin Badgers FootballDownload App

    Jim Leonhard Named Wisconsin DC: Latest Contract Details, Comments, Reaction

    MILWAUKEE, WI - AUGUST 31: A Wisconsin Badgers football helmet sits on the field before the game between the UMass Minutemen and the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on August 31, 2013 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Mike McGinnis/Getty Images)
    Mike McGinnis/Getty Images
    Joe PantornoFeatured ColumnistFebruary 2, 2017

    The University of Wisconsin announced Thursday it has named Jim Leonhard as its defensive coordinator.

    The 34-year-old joined the program last season as a defensive backs coach. His chance to ascend to coordinator came when California hired Justin Wilcox to be its head coach in January.

    This promotion surprised Leonhard, who had no coaching experience before joining the Badgers last year.

    "A year ago, if you were to ask me if this was going to happen, I'd probably would have laughed at you—not knowing exactly how it was going to go and how it would work out," he said, per Mike Lucas of the team's official website. "[Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst] brought me in and asked me if I was interested. He thought I was ready and he thought I could handle it. I was excited about the possibility and kind of wanted to see where I was at—if I really wanted to entertain the idea."

    A Wisconsin alumnus, Leonhard recorded 21 interceptions as a safety over three seasons in Madison, including a sophomore year in which he picked off 11 passes, per Sports-Reference.com

    He also returned three punts for touchdowns as one of the program's biggest playmakers during that span. 

    Despite going undrafted, he put together a 10-year career in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills, Denver Broncos, Baltimore Ravens, New York Jets and Cleveland Browns before retiring in 2014.

    Leonhard will be taking over a Wisconsin defense that ranked 13th in the FBS with 3,939 total yards allowed last year. Its rush defense was even better, ranking fourth in the nation.

     

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 