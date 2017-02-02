Aroldis Chapman Signing, Domestic Violence Discussed by Hal Steinbrenner

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

New York Yankees principal owner Hal Steinbrenner said Thursday the organization's decision to bring back closer Aroldis Chapman was in part due to the fans' love for the flame-throwing reliever.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today passed along comments Steinbrenner made about the decision to sign Chapman as a free agent after trading him to the eventual World Series champion Chicago Cubs in July. He confirmed the fanbase's feelings helped lead to the five-year, $86 million deal.

"He'll be great. The fans are excited," he said. "This is a good place for him. We're going to have two very young pitchers in our rotation, so our feeling is if we can shorten the games for these kids, it can only be a benefit. They love him. There are so few baseball players that I feel can really get fans to buy a ticket and brings their kids to their game, and he’s one of them."

Steinbrenner was also asked about any lingering concerns after Chapman received a 30-game suspension last March for domestic violence. The team's co-chairman believes the pitcher deserves a second chance after owning up to his mistake, per Nightengale.

"Quite frankly it was manageable the minute he got here last year," Steinbrenner said. "He was great. Look, he admitted he messed up. He paid the penalty. Sooner or later, we forget, right? That’s the way we're supposed to be in life. He did everything right, and said everything right, when he was with us."

Ultimately, the trade ended up working out for everybody involved. The Cubs captured their first World Series title in 108 years with Chapman providing crucial playoff innings. Meanwhile, the Yankees got a package of young players and signed the reliever back during the offseason.

While Steinbrenner pointed toward the fans, the fact Chapman has been one of the most electrifying relief pitchers in baseball for the past handful of years helped New York's front office feel comfortable with the massive long-term investment.

The 28-year-old left-hander finished the 2016 campaign with a microscopic 1.55 ERA and 0.86 WHIP to go along with an eye-popping 90 strikeouts in 58 innings. He added four saves and two wins during the Cubs' postseason journey to the championship.

Andrew Marchand of ESPN.com noted Chapman told the outlet's Marly Rivera going back to New York was always his first choice if that option were to become available.

"I love the organization, they welcomed me with open arms, and that's why I decided to go back," he said. "I was hoping I had a chance to go back, and it happened. Every player dreams of being a Yankee, and if they don't, it's because they never got the chance."

Looking ahead, the Yankees should have one of the bug leagues' best bullpens thanks to the reunion. Chapman will team up with Dellin Betances and Tyler Clippard to lock down the late innings when the team has the lead. In addition, New York will look for more multi-inning outings like the ones he provided for the Cubs.