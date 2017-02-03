USA vs. Jamaica: Date, Time, Live Stream and TV Schedule for 2017 Friendly

Kent Horner/Getty Images

The USA will take on Jamaica at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tennessee, on Friday in the second of their warm-up friendlies ahead of next month's FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Bruce Arena's men took on Serbia on Sunday but were held to a lacklustre 0-0 draw, so they'll be hoping to improve on that performance against the Reggae Boyz.

It will also give the U.S. the chance to exact a small measure of revenge on Jamaica, who beat them in their last meeting in the 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup semi-finals.

Read on for a closer look at the contest, but first here are the viewing details you need to catch the action:

Date: Friday, February 3

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go

The USMNT were fairly solid throughout their match with Serbia, with their opponents only really mustering a serious threat on one occasion in the 89th minute, which Nick Rimando dealt with ably.

Going forward was more of an issue as several chances went begging due to a lack of sharpness in the final third. Here's a look at how they got on:

While their failure to take chances going forward might normally be an issue, ESPN's Jeff Carlisle was unconcerned:

Indeed, with the squad not including any European-based players, those who have been called up are still firmly in pre-season and not yet as fit and sharp as they normally would be, so it shouldn't be cause for undue alarm.

While he was guilty of missing a couple of chances, perhaps the brightest spark for the USA going forward was Darlington Nagbe, who caused Serbia a number of problems from his position on the left wing.

Goal USA's Ives Galarcep and ESPN's Doug McIntyre believed as much:

Against Jamaica, Nagbe should look to continue pushing forward and linking up with Jozy Altidore.

The striker wasn't overly enamoured with being the lone front man against Serbia, per Galarcep, and he expects their struggles going forward to continue against Jamaica:

I think it’s no secret—for me, I’m better with kind of a partner up there. I’m not a huge fan of a 4-3-3. It’s difficult. You need really dynamic guys to be able to play it. We’ll see how it goes. We’ve got a few days to get at it, but unfortunately it’ll be a little more of the same. It’s just hard. Some of these guys came off of two months not doing anything, so it’s difficult to kind of just pick it up and be in midseason form.

Indeed, less than a week on, there's not likely to be a dramatic difference, but the players will be slightly closer to match readiness than they were.

If Nagbe can also combine with Altidore more in the final third, they should be able to create more opportunities than they were able to against Serbia.

It's very much still a work in progress, and Arena's side will be better judged when he has time to work with a full complement of players, but he could be set to earn the first victory in his second stint as national team boss.