Boston Red Sox: 4 Last-Minute Moves They Should Consider

Maybe push the button marked "Todd Frazier"? Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox are all set for spring training. They have all the pieces they require and then some.

Or do they?

On appearances, sure. The Red Sox's lineup, starting rotation and bullpen are filled up with mostly quality players. Hence why they're projected by FanGraphs to be the American League's best team.

But with pitchers and catchers not due to report to Fort Myers, Florida, until February 13, there's still time for Red Sox boss Dave Dombrowski to fiddle. And who knows? Maybe even make one last big splash.

What moves might the Red Sox consider at the last minute? Here are four.