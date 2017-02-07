John Cena vs. Randy Orton: Winner and Reaction from WWE SmackDown Live

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In a potential preview of the WrestleMania 33 main event, WWE champion John Cena defeated Royal Rumble winner Randy Orton Tuesday night on SmackDown Live with an assist from Luke Harper.

WWE provided a look at the finish as well as a picture of Cena hoisting his WWE Championship:

Aaron Oster of the Baltimore Sun suggested a possible Triple Threat match at WrestleMania should be up next for the trio after Elimination Chamber:

Cena is set to defend the title against AJ Styles, Bray Wyatt, The Miz, Baron Corbin and Dean Ambrose in an Elimination Chamber match Sunday at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

Prior to that massive test, however, Cena was faced with taking on The Viper, who is in the midst of one of the most impressive runs of his career.

Orton outlasted 29 other Superstars to win his second Rumble match, while Cena prevailed in a five-star classic over Styles at the Royal Rumble to tie Ric Flair's record as a 16-time world champion.

Cena put the entire SmackDown locker room on notice after his big victory, but Orton made it clear that he didn't intend to let the leader of the Cenation hold the title for long, via WWE Universe on Twitter:

Orton and Wyatt were prevented from attacking Cena when Harper showed up to form an unlikely alliance.

That led to Orton and The Eater of Worlds taking on Cena and Harper in a tag team match. While Harper was willing to fight The Apex Predator, Wyatt still appeared to have some sort of hold over Harper, which resulted in Cena being at a significant disadvantage.

The situation worked in Orton's favor, as he hit Cena with an RKO and pinned the champion to build even more momentum.

Orton was riding high following that victory, and he announced his intention to continue making life miserable for one of his biggest rivals, via WWE Network:

Cena and Orton have had many battles over the years, but they seem to be getting better with age, and they put that to the test Tuesday on SmackDown.

Orton is in wait-and-see mode following the Rumble, as it isn't yet known who he will face at WrestleMania.

Although Cena is the current champion, the fact that they had a match on SmackDown suggests that bout won't happen again at the Showcase of Immortals.

The smart money is on Wyatt winning the title at Elimination Chamber to set up a match against Orton at WrestleMania since the dynamic between them as Wyatt Family members would make for an intriguing feud and match.

Cena was able to get back on a winning track against Orton on Tuesday, but he may not be celebrating for long with five Superstars gunning for his title at Elimination Chamber.

