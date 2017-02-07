    Social ReactionDownload App

    John Cena vs. Randy Orton: Winner and Reaction from WWE SmackDown Live

    NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 23: John Cena stops by the newest Tapout Fitness location in Herald Square to talk fitness and share his favorite looks from the Tapout fitness apparel collection available at JCPenney on January 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for JCPenney)
    Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistFebruary 8, 2017

    In a potential preview of the WrestleMania 33 main event, WWE champion John Cena defeated Royal Rumble winner Randy Orton Tuesday night on SmackDown Live with an assist from Luke Harper.

    WWE provided a look at the finish as well as a picture of Cena hoisting his WWE Championship: 

    Aaron Oster of the Baltimore Sun suggested a possible Triple Threat match at WrestleMania should be up next for the trio after Elimination Chamber: 

    Cena is set to defend the title against AJ Styles, Bray Wyatt, The Miz, Baron Corbin and Dean Ambrose in an Elimination Chamber match Sunday at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

    Prior to that massive test, however, Cena was faced with taking on The Viper, who is in the midst of one of the most impressive runs of his career.

    Orton outlasted 29 other Superstars to win his second Rumble match, while Cena prevailed in a five-star classic over Styles at the Royal Rumble to tie Ric Flair's record as a 16-time world champion.

    Cena put the entire SmackDown locker room on notice after his big victory, but Orton made it clear that he didn't intend to let the leader of the Cenation hold the title for long, via WWE Universe on Twitter:

    Orton and Wyatt were prevented from attacking Cena when Harper showed up to form an unlikely alliance.

    That led to Orton and The Eater of Worlds taking on Cena and Harper in a tag team match. While Harper was willing to fight The Apex Predator, Wyatt still appeared to have some sort of hold over Harper, which resulted in Cena being at a significant disadvantage.

    The situation worked in Orton's favor, as he hit Cena with an RKO and pinned the champion to build even more momentum.

    Orton was riding high following that victory, and he announced his intention to continue making life miserable for one of his biggest rivals, via WWE Network:

    Cena and Orton have had many battles over the years, but they seem to be getting better with age, and they put that to the test Tuesday on SmackDown.

    Orton is in wait-and-see mode following the Rumble, as it isn't yet known who he will face at WrestleMania.

    Although Cena is the current champion, the fact that they had a match on SmackDown suggests that bout won't happen again at the Showcase of Immortals.

    The smart money is on Wyatt winning the title at Elimination Chamber to set up a match against Orton at WrestleMania since the dynamic between them as Wyatt Family members would make for an intriguing feud and match.

    Cena was able to get back on a winning track against Orton on Tuesday, but he may not be celebrating for long with five Superstars gunning for his title at Elimination Chamber.

                 

    Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player above (warning: some language NSFW).

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 