WWE Elimination Chamber 2017 Matches: Full Predictions for Champions at PPV

Just because the Intercontinental Championship is not being defended at this event doesn't mean the fact Dean Ambrose is wearing the title won't have great ramifications for how things pan out at Elimination Chamber.

More often than not, if you're a midcard champion participating in the Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, King of the Ring, Money in the Bank or any kind of scenario where you can lose without dropping your title, history has shown that you are going to do just that.

Although it's been done every once in a while, WWE rarely stacks accolades on top of people unless it has booked itself into a corner that means it almost has to do it.

Sure, there have been surprises from time to time, such as Ultimate Warrior defeating Hulk Hogan for the WWF Championship while still holding the intercontinental title or most recently when Seth Rollins was simultaneously holding the United States and WWE world heavyweight titles, but it's a rarity.

Outside of the shock factor, Ambrose isn't in a position to win the Elimination Chamber match this year.

Instead of having a belt on both shoulders, he'll be booked somewhat decently but as a sacrificial lamb to either Bray Wyatt or Baron Corbin, depending on whether WWE wishes to have Corbin involved in the title hunt for WrestleMania.

Considering the tendency to do a multi-man ladder match for this particular title over the past few years, it can be assumed Ambrose will walk into Orlando with just the Intercontinental Championship in hand.

There, he will defend against Corbin and possibly a laundry list of others who have nothing else to do like Dolph Ziggler, Apollo Crews and Kalisto, so he has to come up short in the Elimination Chamber.

It's an odd set of circumstances when success guarantees your failure, but at least The Lunatic Fringe will still have his Intercontinental Championship to make up for this loss.

The next time that title is on the line, however, might not play out as well for Ambrose, so he should cherish it before he sets foot in the Camping World Stadium on April 2.