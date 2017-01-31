John Cena's WWE Elimination Chamber 2017 Match Opponents Revealed on SmackDown

JP Yim/Getty Images

Less than 24 hours have transpired since the Royal Rumble, but SmackDown Live commissioner Shane McMahon wasted little time putting together the main event for Elimination Chamber on Feb. 12.

McMahon announced John Cena will defend the WWE Championship against AJ Styles, Bray Wyatt, Baron Corbin, The Miz and Dean Ambrose, courtesy of WWE:

The big question is whether Cena will carry the WWE title through Elimination Chamber, thus setting up one of the most underwhelming title matches in recent memory at WrestleMania.

Randy Orton won the 2017 Royal Rumble match Sunday, so he'll challenge for the belt at WrestleMania 33 on April 2.

The prospect of Cena and Orton crossing paths in Orlando, Florida, this spring isn't enticing for many fans, with Wrestling Memes summing up the general fatigue created by a Cena-Orton feud:

It's understandable why members of the WWE Universe would feel lukewarm about Cena and Orton wrestling on a pay-per-view—and the biggest show of the year no less. According to Cagematch.net, the two have had 75 matches on WWE programming, which is the most for a single opponent against Cena.

Of course, there's a good chance Cena won't defend the WWE Championship against Orton. Cena has made his name overcoming the odds, but outlasting five other wrestlers won't be easy, especially in a setting like the Elimination Chamber.