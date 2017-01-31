    Dallas MavericksDownload App

    Deron Williams Trade Rumors: Latest News, Speculation Surrounding Mavericks PG

    MIAMI, FL - JANUARY 19: Deron Williams #8 of the Dallas Mavericks shoots the ball during the game against the Miami Heat on January 19, 2017 at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida.
    Issac Baldizon/Getty Images
    Joe PantornoFeatured ColumnistFebruary 1, 2017

    Dallas Mavericks point guard Deron Williams might not be active due to a toe injury, but that doesn't mean his name isn't coming up in trade talks. 

    Eastern Conference Power Inquired About Williams

    Tuesday, Jan. 31

    According to Sam Amick of USA Today, the Cleveland Cavaliers have contacted the Mavericks about a possible deal involving Williams. 

    On an 18-30 team in the Western Conference, Williams has done little improve things despite ranking fourth on the Mavericks with 13.5 points per game and leading the roster with 7.1 assists per night. 

    Those numbers are far off from the kind of production he put up as a member of the Utah Jazz and Brooklyn Nets as he averaged over 16 points and eight assists during an 11-year stretch. 

    At 32 years old, Williams' career might be on the decline, but he still shows flashes of a guard that is difficult to guard while bringing a solid mid-range game:

    And a desperate Cavaliers team could utilize him down the stretch. 

    Cleveland's lack of depth at the 1 has left Kyrie Irving with little support. Rookie Kay Felder is listed as his only backup, and he is averaging just 4.7 points and 1.5 assists in 10.2 minutes per game. 

    It forced teammate LeBron James to go to the media earlier in January and express his desire to get Irving some help.

    "We still got a couple more things we need to do. We gotta get a point guard," James said via Cleveland.com's Joe Vardon. "It's my last time saying it. We need a point guard."

    A veteran option like Williams to come off the bench, provide a scoring punch and give Irving a rest could be vital for the Cavaliers, who still own the top spot in the Eastern Conference despite going 7-8 in January. 

