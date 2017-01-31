DeMarcus Cousins Trade Rumors: Latest News, Speculation Surrounding Kings Star

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

With the Sacramento Kings still outside of a top-eight seed in the Western Conference and little hope for improvement, it may be a matter of time before the team parts ways with DeMarcus Cousins.

Kings, Suns Reportedly Discuss Cousins Trade

Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro reported Tuesday the Kings have had discussions with the Phoenix Suns about a possible trade.

It would be an odd deal for both teams.

According to Gambadoro, Phoenix isn't prepared to send either Eric Bledsoe or Devin Booker—the team's two best assets—to Sacramento. Instead, the Kings would acquire some combination of Alex Len, T.J. Warren and draft picks. The Suns own the Miami Heat's first-rounders in 2018 and 2021.

While Sacramento could stockpile draft picks, getting Warren and Len isn't exactly a great immediate return for a 26-year-old center who's averaging 28.4 points and 10.6 rebounds a game.

Phoenix, meanwhile, would be banking on Cousins signing an extension after the 2017-18 season—far from a guarantee at this stage. The Suns have the worst record in the league (15-33), and their ceiling with Cousins would likely be an early playoff exit next season.

After putting up with the dysfunctional Kings for seven seasons, the three-time All-Star may have reservations about committing long term to a team that is headed in the right direction but remains well outside title contention.

The Kings continue to lose trade leverage every day Cousins gets closer to free agency, so they may eventually settle for what the Suns are reportedly presenting. For now, Phoenix will likely either have to increase its offer or wait and wear down the Suns' resolve.