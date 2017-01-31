Kyle Shanahan Temporarily Loses Falcons' Playbook at Super Bowl 51 Opening Night

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan temporarily lost his playbook at Monday night's Super Bowl LI media session, but the issue was quickly resolved.

According to ESPN.com's Dan Graziano, Jarrett Bell of USA Today discovered that San Francisco Examiner writer Art Spander had accidentally picked up Shanahan's bag containing his playbook and Super Bowl tickets.

Shanahan said the following during the crisis: "I'm stressed out right now. Somebody took my bag, and it had everything in it."

The bag was returned to Shanahan after 15 minutes of searching at the conclusion of the media session.

Shanahan is expected to be the next head coach of the San Francisco 49ers, and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that a six-year contract offer is in the works.

The 37-year-old son of former Denver Broncos head coach Mike Shanahan is among the hottest coaching commodities in football on the heels of his most successful season as an offensive coordinator.

Shanahan's offense led the NFL in scoring during the regular season with 33.8 points per game, and it was second in total yardage.

He also helped quarterback Matt Ryan rebound from one of his worst NFL seasons, as he turned in an MVP-caliber 2016 campaign.

In Super Bowl LI, the Falcons will face a New England Patriots team that allowed an NFL-best 15.6 points per game during the regular season, which suggests Shanahan may have to dig to the depths of his recovered playbook to help Atlanta earn its first Super Bowl win.