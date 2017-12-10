    Joel Embiid a Late Scratch vs. Pelicans with Back Injury

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 10, 2017

    Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid goes up for a shot with Indiana Pacers' Victor Oladipo, left, trailing during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, in Philadelphia. The 76ers won 121-110. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
    Chris Szagola/Associated Press

    Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been forced to the bench with another injury, this time missing Sunday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans due to back tightness.

    Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports reported the center was a late scratch and will be replaced in the lineup by Amir Johnson. He was also given the night off for Saturday's game against the Cavaliers.

    Embiid has been outstanding when on the court, averaging 23.5 points, 11.1 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game this season.

    He earned a spot on the All-Rookie team last year despite playing just 31 games thanks to averages of 20.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game. 

    The problem throughout his career has been the inability to stay healthy.

    It took two years from the time Embiid was drafted No. 3 overall before finally making his debut for the 76ers. The organization then chose to limit the player's minutes as a rookie while giving him scheduled rest, although a knee injury still caused an early end to his season.

    Philadelphia will hope this latest issue doesn't turn out to be serious enough to keep the team's best player off the court for an extended period of time.

    If Embiid does remain unavailable, Johnson and Richaun Holmes will see extra minutes in an effort to keep the Sixers competitive.

    Related

      NBA logo
      NBA

      Rival Execs Believe Rockets Are Reals Threats to Sign LeBron

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report
      Philadelphia 76ers logo
      Philadelphia 76ers

      Should the Sixers Trade Amir Johnson?

      The Sixer Sense
      via The Sixer Sense
      Philadelphia 76ers logo
      Philadelphia 76ers

      Coach Brown Holds 'Gruden-Like' Film Sessions with Fultz

      Dave McMenamin
      via ESPN.com
      Philadelphia 76ers logo
      Philadelphia 76ers

      LeBron Is Too Much as 76ers Fall to Cavs

      The Sixer Sense
      via The Sixer Sense