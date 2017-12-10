Joel Embiid a Late Scratch vs. Pelicans with Back Injury

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been forced to the bench with another injury, this time missing Sunday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans due to back tightness.

Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports reported the center was a late scratch and will be replaced in the lineup by Amir Johnson. He was also given the night off for Saturday's game against the Cavaliers.

Embiid has been outstanding when on the court, averaging 23.5 points, 11.1 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game this season.

He earned a spot on the All-Rookie team last year despite playing just 31 games thanks to averages of 20.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game.

The problem throughout his career has been the inability to stay healthy.

It took two years from the time Embiid was drafted No. 3 overall before finally making his debut for the 76ers. The organization then chose to limit the player's minutes as a rookie while giving him scheduled rest, although a knee injury still caused an early end to his season.

Philadelphia will hope this latest issue doesn't turn out to be serious enough to keep the team's best player off the court for an extended period of time.

If Embiid does remain unavailable, Johnson and Richaun Holmes will see extra minutes in an effort to keep the Sixers competitive.