MLB Spring Training 2017: The Top 10 Position Player Prospects to Watch

Chicago White Sox infielder Yoan Moncada. Denis Poroy/Getty Images

Spring training is good for a lot of things, including the economies of the Grand Canyon and Sunshine states.

Here's my favorite part: Looking into the game's future by watching various touted prospects and seeing how they stack up against the exhibition competition.

What follows isn't a list of the top 10 prospects by talent and potential, per se, though all of these players hang out in the upper echelons of the lists compiled by MLB.com, Baseball America, ESPN.com's Keith Law and Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter.

Rather, we're looking for guys with a combination of blue-chip veneer, compelling storylines and/or a clear hole to fill for their respective organizations. Some are on track to make the Opening Day roster, others are a year or more away from big league action.

All, however, are primed to turn heads and open eyes as the spring slate unfolds.