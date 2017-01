Scott Kane/Getty Images

Major League Baseball ruled Monday the St. Louis Cardinals must forfeit the Nos. 56 and 75 overall picks in the 2017 draft to the Houston Astros and pay the Astros $2 million as a result of their hacking scandal, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold.

ESPN's Buster Olney confirmed the report.

More to follow.