Steve Kerr Comments on President Donald Trump's Immigration Ban

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was openly critical of United States President Donald Trump's controversial immigration ban following his team's 113-111 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday.

Chris Haynes of ESPN.com shared Kerr's comments:

ESPN's Rachel Nichols provided the transcript:

As someone whose family member is a victim of terrorism, having lost my father - if we're trying to combat terrorism by banishing people from coming to this country, we're really going against the principles of what this country is about, and creating fear. It's the wrong way to go about it. If anything we could be breeding anger and terror, and so I'm completely against what's happening. I think it's shocking. I think it's a horrible idea and I feel for everyone who is affected, families are being torn apart. And I worry in the big picture what this means to the security of the world. It's going completely opposite. You want to solve terror, you want to solve crime. It's not the way to do it.

According to the New York Times' Michael D. Shear and Helene Cooper, Trump signed an executive order Friday that banned immigration from Iraq, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Syria, Yemen and Somalia for 90 days.

Anthony Slater of the Mercury News wrote the order "has created chaos at airports across the country, as people have been detained, and emotional protests have broken out, fighting back against what many people have labeled a Muslim ban."

Kerr's comments struck a similar chord as those from United States Senator John McCain:

Slater noted Kerr was born in Lebanon and lost his father when the latter was assassinated in Beirut in 1984 in an act of terrorism.

This is not the first time Kerr has spoken out against Trump. The Warriors coach commented on the president winning the election after Detroit Pistons head coach Stan Van Gundy said of Trump, "I don't think anybody can deny this guy is openly and brazenly racist and misogynistic," per the Detroit Free Press' Vince Ellis.

Kerr referenced those remarks and pointed to the president's misogynistic and racist words, per Ethan Strauss of ESPN.com:

Slater described Kerr as someone with a "unique, worldly background" who "has become a sought-after voice in this polarizing political climate."

Michael Singer of USA Today noted the coach used that voice to give "an impassioned plea for gun control" while appearing on a podcast hosted by Tim Kawakami of the Mercury News.

Kerr also discussed gay discrimination in the NBA while appearing on HBO's Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel.

Kerr wasn't the only NBA coach to criticize Trump for his controversial executive order. San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich—who has five international players on his current roster—said, "The roll-out today was Keystone Kops-like by any measure with objectivity," per Michael C. Wright of ESPN.com. "Whether you want to say it's good or bad is irrelevant. But it was Keystone Kops, and that's scary."

As for the NBA at large, The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the league contacted the State Department to assess the order's impact on players who are from the seven countries included.

NBA spokesman Mike Bass said in response, "The NBA is a global league, and we are proud to attract the very best players from around the world," per Wojnarowski.

Kerr's frontcourt in Golden State is an example of that with Brazil's Anderson Varejao and Georgia's Zaza Pachulia.