Randy Orton Wins 2017 Royal Rumble: Highlights and Twitter Reaction

Randy Orton is a two-time Royal Rumble winner after eliminating Roman Reigns in Sunday's match in San Antonio's Alamodome.

Orton delivered an RKO to Reigns, which stunned the former Shield member. The Viper then clotheslined Reigns over the top rope, which WWE shared on Twitter:

Prowrestling.net's Will Pruett felt somewhat underwhelmed by the match as a whole:

Mike Chiari of Bleacher Report had the same attitude and wanted instead to see Chris Jericho check off one more landmark achievement:

B/R's Chris Mueller was pleased to see Reigns come out on the losing end:

Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin thought WWE did well to create a positive reaction for Orton's win:

With his Rumble victory, Orton earned a shot at the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 33 on April 2 in Orlando, Florida. He may rekindle his rivalry with John Cena, who beat AJ Styles on Sunday night to begin his record-tying 16th world title reign.

Cena may not be the champion by the time WrestleMania arrives, though. He'll have to defend the WWE title at Elimination Chamber on Feb. 12.

Wrestling Inc isn't convinced Cena's reign will make it through Elimination Chamber:

Cena vs. Orton would be a lackluster match on any pay-per-view card and even more so at WrestleMania—the biggest show of the year. While Orton's involvement with The Wyatt Family adds a different dimension to their feud, fans grew tired of seeing the stars clash years ago. There are only so many ways to tell a story built around Cena and Orton.

Fans were similarly disappointed after the 2014 Royal Rumble, when it appeared Batista was on a collision course with Orton at WrestleMania XXX. WWE then masterfully turned the main event of WrestleMania XXX into the culmination of Daniel Bryan's battle with The Authority.

WWE could have a similar change of gears in store for WrestleMania 33. The company will have plenty of star power on the card, with Goldberg, Brock Lesnar and The Undertaker likely to be involved in some form.

Unlike in other years, WWE doesn't necessarily need a top star like Cena to be the champion going into WrestleMania to draw in fans. As a result, it may feel more comfortable giving the belt to Bray Wyatt, Dean Ambrose, The Miz or Dolph Ziggler at Elimination Chamber.