    Braves' Sean Rodriguez Involved in Deadly Car Crash

    Pittsburgh Pirates' Sean Rodriguez rounds second after hitting a solo home run off Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Rubby De La Rosa in the fourth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, May 25, 2016. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press
    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 30, 2017

    Atlanta Braves infielder Sean Rodriguez was involved in a car crash Saturday that injured his wife, Giselle, and his two young children, per Ann Keil of WSVN 7News in Miami. The man responsible for the collision died in the crash.

    According to police, an unnamed man stole a Miami-Dade Police Department cruiser and T-boned the SUV that Rodriguez and his family were riding in, and the cruiser caught fire on impact, per Keil.

    "We are aware that Braves player Sean Rodriguez and his family were involved in a very serious car accident Saturday night in Miami, Florida," the Braves said in a statement. "At this time, our thoughts and prayers are with the health and well-being of Sean's family as they look to recover."

    His eight-year-old and two-year-old children were listed as being in serious but stable condition at the hospital.

    Rodriguez, who is a Miami native, signed a two-year deal with the Braves in November.

    The 31-year-old has spent nine years in the majors, splitting time with the Los Angeles Angels, Tampa Bay Rays and Pittsburgh Pirates. He played seven different positions for the Pirates last season—all but pitcher and catcher—while posting a career-high .270 batting average.

